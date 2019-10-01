F.H. Paschen Seeks the Next Generation of Construction Professionals

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, through the first quarter of 2018 employers have been looking to fill an average of nearly 225,000 construction jobs each month. Construction companies are finding the demand for projects to be high which means a high demand for workforce. Now is the time to take the path to construction firm F.H. Paschen, showing college students and community members the way through their Build With Paschen recruiting initiative.

The Paschen recruiting team hit the road to find the next generation of interns and full-time employees for their offices in Chicago, D.C. and Atlanta, as well as their newly opened Dallas location. They have already visited Texas Tech, Tuskegee, Virginia Tech and Purdue, with a route that will take them to an additional 9 college campuses through October 18. The F.H. Paschen intern program offers on-the-job training both in the office and in the field alongside industry experts. Of the interns hired within the last 5 years, 75% still call Paschen home as they continue their path to success and other industry outlets that have been introduced along the way.

"The opportunities within this field reach far beyond just hammer to nail," said F.H. Paschen COO Chuck Freiheit. "We're excited to get into these colleges and meet and talk with potential candidates, answer questions, and bring light to all of the possibilities with a career in construction. We're gearing up for another busy year and we're hoping to take some of these candidates along for the ride to show them first-hand what they can accomplish in this incredibly rewarding industry."

Project and field management, estimating, project engineering, and quality control are just a few of the many paths that construction has to offer. Start your career path today with one of the most well-respected names in the business, F.H. Paschen. For information, email opportunities@fhpaschen.com.

Upcoming Schedule:

10/1 Texas A&M

10/2 George Mason

10/3 Eastern IL University

10/8 Western IL

10/10 Louisiana State

10/16 Auburn

10/16 Howard University

10/17 ASC

10/18 University of Maryland

