F.H. Paschen's Preferred Projects Group Helps Local Governments Thrive

CHICAGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for spearheading many notable large and small-scale construction projects, F.H. Paschen is meeting the needs of owners with specified budgets and quick turnover requirements, all while keeping their facilities fully operational throughout the construction process. F.H. Paschen's innovative Preferred Projects Group (PPG) has delivered notable results for owners.

"With the resources to take on your largest project, and the ambition to handle your smallest renovation, every project we work on is managed with importance and urgency," said Anthony Izzi, Vice President of F.H. Paschen's Preferred Projects Group. "We appreciate that every job is unique and we thrive when challenged."

Streamlining procedures to limit downtime, sequencing project phases to accommodate ongoing operations, and managing traffic flow for continuously occupied spaces are PPG's specialties. Paschen's services cover every aspect of project management from conception to close out, and our client satisfaction through a job well done is of the utmost importance.

PPG understands the power of early owner/contractor involvement and collaboration, which is why we adapt to our client's preferred procurement method. F.H. Paschen holds multiple competitively bid cooperative contracts with local, county, and state municipalities that are available for public entities to utilize. This utilization reduces the time and resources typically spent during the procurement process and is incredibly effective for fast-track projects.

"F.H. Paschen has proved to me that they are not only knowledgeable in so many facets of construction, but they also know what it takes to get a project completed," said Director of Building and Grounds for Bloomingdale School District 13, Greg Leyden. "I would not hesitate to recommend the contracting process to any public body and look forward to working with F.H. Paschen on future projects."

For information on cooperative contracts available for use by public entities, the F.H. Paschen Preferred Projects Group, and additional construction services, contact F.H. Paschen PPG or visit https://www.fhpaschen.com/industry/preferred-projects-group/.

ABOUT F.H. PASCHEN:

F.H. Paschen is a national general contractor and construction manager serving clients in both the private and public sectors. Our rich 110-year history has seen the installation of skyscrapers, construction of expressways and the Michigan Avenue Bridge. Our continued commitment to providing opportunities and building strong relationships with diverse, minority and women-owned businesses, and engaging with the communities we serve is a centerpiece of our success. F.H. Paschen is an equal opportunity employer.

