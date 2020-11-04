FHA-Food & Beverage to be rescheduled

Singapore, where FHA-Food & Beverage is held, announced in July that it has developed a risk management framework to allow small-scale business events to take place. This momentous move is intended to pave the way for bigger events to be allowed in the coming months, as government authorities collaborate with industry to plan for the safe resumption of large-scale events in tandem with recovery of global travel.

Staying true to its core mission to deliver events in the best possible way, where participants can interact physically in a safe environment and drive maximum return of investment without compromising on a high-quality event experience, Informa Markets, after consulting government stakeholders and industry partners, concluded that it would be in the best interests of participants if FHA-Food & Beverage is held after the first quarter of 2021.

Mr Martyn Cox, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage - Singapore, Informa Markets, said, "The move will aim to ensure a sufficient period of recovery for global economic conditions, and for us to provide our customers with a robust environment to do business. We are grateful to our global community for their steadfast support throughout this unprecedented period."

The next edition of FHA-Food & Beverage will see the latest, new-to-market products, services and equipment across key profiles -- Food & Beverage, Food Ingredients, FoodTech and Restaurant, Bar & Café. Other event highlights include seminars and workshops such as the NYP Learning Studio and Halal Theatre.

The event will be implemented in accordance with AllSecure -- Informa's health and safety standards framework for its events, as well as heed the guidelines of the Event Industry Resilience Roadmap (IRR). The IRR, created by Singapore Tourism Board, Enterprise Singapore in partnership with SACEOS -- the trade association for MICE and Events in Singapore, is a resource guide for industry players to help them run events in Singapore safely and sustainably post-pandemic.

