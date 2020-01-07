FHA-HoReCa takes a deep dive into hospitality experiential trends in Asia

The report highlighted the growing importance of storytelling and how authentic and creatively crafted stories can contribute significantly to the success of a F&B or hospitality establishment. It also delved into the growing number of millennial travellers and their influence on the hospitality industry.

Serving up authenticity and memorable experiences

Noting that just serving a delicious meal is no longer the end of an experience, Ben Gregoire, Vice-President of CKP Hospitality Consultants, explained that, "Good hospitality is all about providing memorable experiences for guests. Today's consumers are more discerning than ever." Gregoire added that establishments must consider every single aspect of the guest experience -- from the initial contact point to the moment they leave.

Agreeing, Anurag Bali, Assistant Vice-President, Food and Beverage, South East Asia & Australasia of the Shangri-La Group added, "It's all about the guest experience and well-established, well-run concepts -- a strong story." Pointing out the dining trends now making "a strong story" across the region, Bali shared that restaurants and eateries that incorporate other elements such as decor or music, in addition to a strong menu, are also attracting diners in Asia.

Indeed, with consumers more well-travelled and knowledgeable about the flavours of different food or the origins of certain ingredients, restaurants striving for authenticity will focus more on their food stories. According to Nicole Fall, Founder of Asian Consumer Intelligence and Head of Trends at Capchavate, this trend has resulted in "a virtuous cycle of restaurants upping their game attempting to recreate dishes as authentically as possible, whereas in the past, there was more emphasis on localisation or changing particular flavours and ingredients to suit local palates."

Using technology to engage

Technology is also a great enabler as F&B operators can now use digital tools to further enhance the customer experience. Eric Chia, CEO of cloud-based loyalty software provider Advocado noted that "while many hospitality service providers are focusing on the operations (efficiency and productivity) side of the business, we see a great opportunity to use technology to grow, nurture prospective customers, and eventually turn them to loyal fans."

Chia pointed out that capturing consumer loyalty in the current digital age is becoming difficult as well. He advised business owners who want to achieve "maximum bang for their consumer acquisition buck" to adopt innovative ways to capture and grow their customer base.

Growing the generational markets

While millennials are the fastest growing segment in the luxury travel market, the hospitality industry should also look at catering to the different age groups such as the baby boomers. This latest trend would be an opportunity for the industry to create services that would promote more inclusivity among diverse age groups.

"In the Asian region, for example, generational family holidays are nothing new," said Asian Consumer Intelligence's Fall. "What is new is the recognition that different ages have different needs. Yet until relatively recently, families were lumped into the same category whether the member was grandma or the toddler."

Asian Consumer Intelligence predicted that more emphasis will be placed on families' distinctive needs without falling into the stereotypical tropes in the future. Consumers, regardless of age group, would be looking for seamless experiences, both 'in real life' and online.

Download the FHA Insider Special report: Experiential trends in hospitality: Behind the scenes.

Event At A Glance

FHA-HoReCa Date: 3 - 6 March 2020 Venue: Singapore Expo Website: https://www.fhahoreca.com/ Featuring: Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology; Speciality Coffee & Tea Visitor Pre-registration: https://fhapwa.com/ Media re-registration https://www.foodnhotelasia.com/media-registration

About FHA Insider Special

FHA Insider Special is a two-part series of reports produced to investigate some of the most pressing challenges impacting the foodservice, hospitality and F&B sectors, examine the consequences, and outline promising opportunities industry players should look out for now; in the future; and at FHA.

About FHA-HoReCa

Where world's leading hotels, restaurants and cafe suppliers will gather to showcase the latest foodservice & hospitality equipment, products and services across five key profiles -- Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology; and Speciality Coffee & Tea -- serving discerning distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia, all under one roof. For more information, please visit www.fhahoreca.com.

About Informa Markets

FHA-HoReCa is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets

Related Links

http://www.informamarkets.com

