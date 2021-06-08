Fher Olvera And Alejandro Fernández Join President Joe Biden's Month Of Action To Encourage Vaccination Among Latinos

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Live Nation Entertainment is not involved with this campaign beyond helping to spread awareness of it for Fher Olvera and Alejandro Fernández.

Mana's Fher Olvera, Alejandro Fernández, and Dr. Anthony Fauci have come together in an appeal to the Latino community to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The National Month of Action will help mobilize an all-of-America sprint to get 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th, so that more people can get the protection they need to be safe from a pandemic that has taken the lives of nearly 600,000 Americans.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been devastating for all communities across the country especially for the Hispanic-Latino community," said Dr. Fauci.

Click here for video

Both Fher and Alejandro have demonstrated a heartfelt and ongoing commitment to helping the US Latino community. This is the third social action collaboration between Fher and Alejandro in the last year. During the 2020 US Presidential election the two joined forces for the "Vota Por Nosotros" get-out-the-vote effort, which encouraged the Latino community to register and vote. The effort was focused on states with large Latino populations like Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, which were ultimately decisive in the election outcome. Early this year Olvera and Fernández came together again, this time in support of immigrant rights for the "We Are Home" campaign calling for fair and just immigration policy reform. Now they're lending their voices to encourage their fans throughout the US to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated for the good of the entire community.

"We have joined the global fight against Covid-19," said Fher and Alejandro. "Text the word VACUNA to 8-2-2-8-6-2 to find the nearest vaccination location."

The Administration's organizing efforts will focus on what we know works best to ensure everyone has equitable vaccine access: person-to-person action that connects people with key resources and information like Vaccines.gov. The Month of Action will include calls and texts to people in areas with low vaccination rates and canvasses in neighborhoods close to walk-in clinics where people can get vaccinated on the spot. Throughout the next month, national organizations, local government leaders, community-based and faith-based partners, businesses, employers, social media influencers, celebrities, athletes, colleges, young people, and thousands of volunteers across the nation will work together to get their communities vaccinated.

"Thank you Fher and Alejandro for joining me in sharing this message." – Dr Fauci

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

