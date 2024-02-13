FHI Heat® UNBrush Launches at Target and Expands Retail Distribution, Brings the Viral Hairbrush to Top Stores Nationwide

The viral hair tools brand is launching the UNBrush hairbrush in 1,200 Target stores across the US

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FHI Heat®, a professional hair tools and hair care brand synonymous with excellence, precision, and quality, announced their viral UNBrush hairbrush is now available at Target stores nationwide. FHI Heat, who sold one million UNBrush hairbrushes through TikTok Shop last year, is available for purchase in the top 1,200 doors as well as online.

"We are honored to announce our partnership with Target as we embark on this next chapter of UNBrush," says Gina Ortega, Vice President of FHI Heat. "We couldn't be more excited to expand retail distribution and the accessibility of our products with new and current consumers. We're looking forward to the continued success and growth of UNBrush with this new partnership."

FHI Heat® UNBrush Launches at Target, Expands Retail Distribution to Top Stores Nationwide and Online Post this

The FHI Heat UNBrush is a widely popular detangling hairbrush that quickly rose to fame on social media last year. Due to its viral success, the brand experienced rapid growth, with hairbrushes selling out week after week. As a result of demand, FHI Heat introduced three new UNBrush collections in Q4 last year, all of which experienced near sellout of inventory after each launch. The hairbrush works on all hair types and features a unique blend of 105 dual length bristles that prevents wet or dry hair from catching or snagging.

The UNBrush hairbrush comes in a variety of designs and colors. The collections available for purchase at Target and at Target.com will be the Original, Neon, Glitter, and Pastel collections. Pricing for FHI Heat UNBrush starts at $18.00 USD.

Contact information:

Sherri Copanzzi

SLC Public Relations

[email protected]

About FHI Heat: With nearly 20 years of experience in the professional hair industry, FHI Heat® has established itself as a brand synonymous with excellence, precision, and quality. We are committed to creating technologically advanced tools with the power and performance needed for professionals and consumers alike. Each FHI Heat product works to give you faster, smoother, more professional results. Follow FHI Heat on Instagram @FHIHeat and to learn more about the brand, visit www.fhiheat.com .

SOURCE FHI Heat