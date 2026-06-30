FHIMA Celebrates 50th Annual Convention with "Reach for the Stars" Theme, Nationally Recognized Keynote Speakers, and Interactive Healthcare Innovations

Florida's premier health information management conference welcomes hundreds of healthcare professionals to Orlando, July 12–15, 2026.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA) will celebrate its 50th Annual Convention July 12–15, 2026, at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, bringing together hundreds of healthcare professionals, executives, clinicians, educators, students, policymakers, and industry leaders from across Florida and beyond.

The Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA) invites healthcare professionals to its 50th Annual Convention, July 12-15, 2026, at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa. Guided by the theme "Reach for the Stars," the convention features nationally recognized keynote speakers, more than 48 educational sessions, 18 CEUs, 40 exhibitors, the UF Health Mobile Stroke Unit, and Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses. The Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA) celebrates its 50th Annual Convention, July 12-15, 2026, at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa. More than 48 distinguished speakers and keynote presenters will provide up to 18 CEUs while exploring innovation, leadership, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the future of healthcare.

Guided by FHIMA President Phillip Duong's 2026 theme, "Reach for the Stars," the milestone convention celebrates five decades of educational excellence while inspiring attendees to embrace innovation, leadership, and collaboration in an evolving healthcare landscape.

Featuring more than 48 educational sessions and speakers, attendees can earn up to 18 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) while exploring topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, health information management, privacy, compliance, clinical documentation, leadership, coding, revenue cycle, data analytics, and emerging healthcare technologies. The convention will also feature 40 exhibitors showcasing innovative products and services supporting the future of healthcare.

Nationally recognized keynote speakers include Dr. Rachael Seidler, Director of the Astraeus Space Institute at the University of Florida and a NASA Human Research Program investigator, who will present on neuroscience, human performance, aging, and the future of health. Internationally recognized cybersecurity strategist, author, and speaker James McQuiggan will provide practical strategies for strengthening cybersecurity awareness in healthcare.

FHIMA is honored to partner with Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses as its 2026 charitable partner. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the internationally recognized miniature therapy horses and learn how they provide comfort and emotional support to patients, veterans, children, first responders, hospice programs, schools, and communities recovering from crisis.

Adding to the interactive experience, attendees can tour the nationally recognized UF Health Mobile Stroke Unit, one of only a handful of specialized mobile stroke treatment units in Florida. Dr. Anna Y. Khanna, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology, Associate Chair of Regional Systems Integration, and Stroke Medical Director at the University of Florida, along with the Mobile Stroke Unit team, will demonstrate how rapid diagnosis and treatment can improve stroke outcomes through advanced pre-hospital care.

"As we celebrate the 50th Annual FHIMA Convention, we also celebrate the professionals advancing healthcare through education, leadership, and innovation," said Phillip Duong, RHIA, President of FHIMA. "Our 'Reach for the Stars' theme reflects the limitless potential of our members, students, educators, volunteers, and industry partners as we work together to shape the future of health information management."

"Our Program Committee has created an exceptional educational experience featuring nationally respected speakers, innovative exhibitors, and unique interactive opportunities," said Taralyn Vico, Program Chair for the 2026 FHIMA Annual Convention. "We look forward to welcoming attendees for four inspiring days of learning, collaboration, and professional growth."

Founded in 1946, FHIMA is Florida's premier association for health information management professionals. Since hosting its first annual convention in 1976, FHIMA has advanced the profession through education, advocacy, leadership, and collaboration.

From nationally recognized keynote speakers and more than 48 educational sessions to 40 exhibitors, the UF Health Mobile Stroke Unit, Gentle Carousel Miniature Therapy Horses, and opportunities to earn 18 CEUs, the 2026 FHIMA 50th Annual Convention offers an engaging experience that extends well beyond a traditional professional conference.

Healthcare professionals, educators, students, executives, vendors, and organizations are invited to attend. Registration, the complete agenda, keynote speakers, and exhibitor information are available at www.fhima.org.

About the Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA)

Founded in 1946, FHIMA is Florida's leading professional association dedicated to advancing health information management through education, advocacy, leadership, and professional excellence.

Media Contact

Taralyn Vico

Program Chair, FHIMA 2026 Annual Convention

Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA)

Phone: (561) 676-2971

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fhima.org

SOURCE Florida Health Information Management Association