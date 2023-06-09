Expanding its presence in New York City, Fhitting Room opens first of three new NYSC locations this year

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading HIIT and strength training boutique fitness brand, Fhitting Room , announced today the opening of its first studio at New York Sports Club (NYSC) marking an exciting return to New York City's Upper East Side, the studio's original neighborhood. Situated on the ground floor of the NYSC E76th Street location , this unique integration allows both Fhitting Room and NYSC members to enjoy a comprehensive fitness experience like never before.

Fhitting Room Returns to the Upper East Side with New Studio at New York Sports Club.

"We are thrilled to open our first location within New York Sports Club and bring our signature Fhitting Room experience back to the Upper East Side community," said Liz Benjamin, President of Fhitting Room. "Building our signature studio designed around our best-in-class programming adjacent to NYSC's full-service neighborhood gym, we can provide Fhitting Room clients with a holistic fitness solution that caters to their individual needs and expands their fitness experience beyond our functional high intensity class format offering."

Fhitting Room UES attendees can complement their workout before or after class with access to the NYSC E76th Street facility and amenities including a Recovery Lounge with Hydromassage chairs, Functional Field turf areas for training and stretching, cardio machines, and a full service locker room complete with showers and sauna. In addition, all NYSC members will receive preferred pricing on Fhitting Room packages and memberships as well as intro offers, both In-Studio at all Fhitting Room locations and Fhitting Room's LIVE! virtual classes.

Fhitting Room has been a cult-favorite workout ever since its debut in the New York fitness scene in 2013. The brand's HIIT and strength training programming combines the energy and community of a group workout experience with the skill-building and attention of a personal training session. Classes are all led by experienced certified personal trainers called 'FHITpros' and have a limited number of spots to ensure each attendee receives the best possible experience at any level. Known for its kettlebell centric programming, Fhitting Room offers multiple class formats including its Signature FHIT®, a 50-minute one-stop-shop for strength and conditioning with a total-body focus, and Just STRENGTH®, a class focused on building strength, power, and muscular endurance through slow and controlled movements.

Fhitting Room is set to open two additional studios this year at NYSC locations in Philadelphia's Society Hill and Washington D.C.'s Dupont Circle, and currently operates two flagship studios in New York City in Flatiron and Upper West Side and one licensed location in Bergen County, New Jersey.

To learn more or book a class, visit: www.fhittingroom.com and follow @FhittingRoom on Instagram for updates.

About Fhitting Room

Established in 2013, Fhitting Room operates boutique fitness studios specializing in functional high intensity training and strength classes, with signature programming that combines the energy and community of a group fitness experience with the attention of a personal training session for a total body workout. With a seasoned team from the world's most successful brands, Fhitting Room has become a leader in programming, talent development, community building, branding and tech-enabled marketing. Fhitting Room was acquired by New York Sports Club and its family of brands in 2022 although all Fhitting Room flagship studios continue to operate as standalone locations. Fhitting Room also specializes in at-home fitness, offering a two-way interactive virtual workout class platform, Fhitting Room LIVE!, and digital subscription service, Fhitting Room On Demand. A powerhouse in the boutique fitness industry, Fhitting Room and its trainers are regularly featured in national, high-profile press.

About New York Sports Club

Since 1973, New York Sports Club has been on a mission to improve lives through fitness, serving over 150,000 members under our family of brands: New York Sports Club (now encompassing Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.), Around The Clock Fitness, Fhitting Room, and Lucille Roberts. An iconic brand within the fitness industry, NYSC offers everything you need in a neighborhood gym including convenient locations and member-friendly month-to-month memberships. Access personal trainers, group classes, heavy lifting, a variety of cardio + strength machines, recovery lounges and more at the NEW New York Sports Club. For more information, visit www.nysc.com or follow @NYSC on Instagram.

Hi-res images here .

Media Contact:

Alexa Stark

EJ Media Group

(212) 518-4771 x124

[email protected]

SOURCE Fhitting Room