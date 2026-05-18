FHLB Cincinnati Releases 2025 Impact Report

Report highlights $104 million in affordable housing and community investment support

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati (FHLB Cincinnati) today announced the publication of its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting another year of support for member financial institutions and communities across Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The report highlights FHLB Cincinnati's role as a reliable source of liquidity and a meaningful contributor to affordable housing and community investment.

FHLB Cincinnati contributed $104 million in 2025 to support affordable housing and community investment needs, improving housing opportunities for thousands of individuals and families. Of that total, $64 million was allocated to the Affordable Housing Program (AHP), and $40 million was provided through the Bank's voluntary housing programs. FHLB Cincinnati also reported net income of $575 million for 2025 and total assets of $129.4 billion at year-end, reflecting the Bank's ongoing financial strength and ability to advance its mission.

"Our 2025 Impact Report reflects how we continued to deliver on our mission by providing dependable liquidity to our members while also helping expand access to affordable housing and community investment resources across our three-state district," said Andy Howell, President & CEO, FHLB Cincinnati. "The results highlighted in this report demonstrate the strength of our partnership with members and commitment to helping them meet the needs of the future in the communities they serve."

Key takeaways from the 2025 Impact Report include expanded support for affordable housing, down payment assistance for homebuyers, investments in home repairs that help vulnerable residents remain in their homes, and the launch of new programs to lower mortgage costs and increase community investment. The report also reflects the Bank's cooperative structure and the role its members play in delivering resources to local communities throughout the district.

For more information and to view the 2025 Impact Report, visit the FHLB Cincinnati website.

About FHLB Cincinnati

As of March 31, 2026, the FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 592 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

SOURCE Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati