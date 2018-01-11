FHLBank San Francisco Launches $100 Million Quality Jobs Fund

Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA-9)

WHAT:

Remarks by Mayor Tubbs and Rep. McNerney, followed by a press conference where Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) Senior Vice President Lawrence Parks and New World Foundation (NWF) Board Member David Harrison present a $5 million check to José Blanco, President and CEO of the Central Valley Fund (CVF), as part of the Quality Jobs Fund initiative. FHLBank San Francisco seeded the Quality Jobs Fund (QJF) with a $100 million charitable contribution to facilitate quality job creation, finance small business expansion, and support job training in its three-state district of Arizona, California, and Nevada, and in other communities nationally. NWF administrates the program and chooses the recipients. The groundbreaking initiative will improve the wealth-building potential of working families, help generate future homebuyers, and serve as a catalyst for sustainable, long-term community development programs, especially those in underserved communities. The $5 million will be used to invest in companies that develop quality jobs. After the check presentation, Initiative Foods CEO and President David Ypma and Utility Telecom CEO and President Jason Mills will discuss how Central Valley Fund investments in their companies helped them grow and offer quality jobs, fair wages, and good benefits to employees. The press conference will end with a Q&A.

WHERE:

Utility Telecom

4202 Coronado Avenue, Stockton, CA 95204

Live streamed at bit.ly/qjflivestream

WHEN:

Friday, January 12, 2018

9:30 AM PST/ 12:30 PM EST

MEDIA CONTACTS:

