FHLBank Topeka Awards $5 Million in Native American Housing Grants Through Its Members

16 Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma to Benefit

TOPEKA, Kan., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From constructing tiny homes for tribal veterans to restoring a community space for cultural activities, the third year of FHLBank Topeka's Native American Housing Initiatives (NAHI) Grants Program is set to create meaningful impact. Applications opened in June with a planned $3.6 million available for grassroots projects that uplift Native American communities.

"We are honored to deepen our support for Native American communities in our district with $5 million in grants," said Jeff Kuzbel, FHLBank Topeka president and CEO. "The strength and vision reflected in the proposals we received from tribal nations made it clear that expanding our commitment was the right choice. Insights from our members and Native American partners following two years of our NAHI Program affirmed this flexible program is a powerful model with meaningful impact."

As a part of the voluntary programs that fulfill its housing and community development mission, FHLBank Topeka chose to expand NAHI contributions to $5 million. The number of projects assisted has increased each year with eight projects receiving funding in the 2023 inaugural offering, 12 grants funded in 2024 and 16 projects assisted this year.

All grants are in partnership with a member financial institution in FHLBank Topeka's district of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Members join with tribes and tribally designated housing entities in their communities in the grant application process.

FHLBank Topeka is one of 11 Federal Home Loan Banks that provides liquidity and funding to build vibrant communities for its member banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions. With $80 billion in assets and $4.1 billion in capital, FHLBank Topeka serves 652 member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

