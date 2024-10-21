FHN Financial Expands Commitment to the Municipal Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FHN Financial is pleased to announce the Firm's Public Finance Department has made several key hires to expand its capabilities and expertise in the Project Finance sector of the municipal market. FHN Financial Capital Markets recently hired a recognized team of municipal bankers with specialized expertise servicing most municipal sectors. These strategic hires build upon the Firm's recent investments in the Midwest and Northeast regions of the country. New hires include:

Howard Manning – Howard Manning , Managing Director, is an industry veteran that serves as the Municipal Products Group's national lead banker for Project Finance transactions, an investment banking role that Manning has held previously for D.A. Davidson , Piper Sandler , and Raymond James . Manning is based in Chicago and will work with bankers across the country to provide specialized services with a focus in the healthcare industry.

Stan Rosendahl – The Firm has also hired Stan Rosendahl, Executive Director, to expand coverage across sectors nationally. A veteran specialist, Rosendahl brings new capabilities and acumen to FHN Financial's Public Finance banking team. Rosendahl will join Manning in Chicago.

Alana Zimmerman – Also joining FHN Financial's Public Finance department is Alana Zimmerman, Executive Director, who will work closely with FHN Financial's municipal bankers and liaison to the firm's sales team as the lead execution banker for the Firm's Project Finance team. Zimmerman is based in New York City.

Ajay Thomas, Senior Managing Director and Head of Public Finance, commented, "We are very excited to have Howard, Alana, and Stan join our very capable and talented Public Finance banking team. These strategic hires are complementary to the existing team and align with the long-term vision for Public Finance. This latest round of hires adds depth, structuring expertise, and transaction execution capabilities to our public finance business that will enable our Firm to service specialized transaction issuers in a segment of the industry that is often left in need of financing options, pricing expertise and investor access." Thomas continued, "We have always excelled at pricing high grade municipal transactions and believe that now with even more specialized expertise, we can offer issuers more innovative solutions to solve financing needs. I am confident this latest step in our expansion will make FHN Financial an even more formidable solutions provider in the municipal industry."

FHN Financial Capital Markets, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a division of First Horizon Bank. FHN Financial has 27 offices located across the United States, including Municipal Underwriting and Trading Desks in Memphis, New York, Morristown, and Houston with Public Finance offices in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Darien (CT), Houston, Memphis, New York City, Scottsdale, Syosset (NY), and Westlake (OH). FHN Financial Capital Markets focuses on issuers and institutional investors through various business lines including public finance, underwriting, sales, and trading of fixed income products, supported by credit and portfolio strategy, economic outlook, and analysis. Information about FHN Financial and its entire offering of products and services can be found at www.fhnfinancial.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation