FHOOSH Launches First Suite of High-Speed Cybersecurity Accelerator Kits

According to a recent study by PwC, cybersecurity is the number one concern of U.S. CEOs. The problem is underscored by the exponential growth and convergence in cloud storage, the amount and size of data and the number of connected smart Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In fact, IHS Markit estimates 125 billion IoT devices in use by 2030.

The FHOOSH team applied clean slate design thinking to tackle the problem of end-to-end data protection and build a suite of fast solutions so organizations no longer need to choose between speed and security—with FHOOSH they can have both. FHOOSH is certified up to 8x faster than unencrypted data—and up to 15x faster than today's standard encryption. Plus, lightweight FHOOSH software is easy to deploy and use. For example, FHOOSH is so lightweight it can fit on a single-board computer and can be easily deployed on IoT devices to add built-in protection from data inception.

FHOOSH CEO Eric Tobias noted, "With the release of the FHOOSH Accelerator Kits, we're helping companies take a huge step forward with no-risk all-inclusive packages that give them a real performance upside to using advanced cybersecurity."

Ridge Global, a leading risk management consultancy founded by Tom Ridge, the first U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, focuses on risk, readiness and resiliency for Fortune 500 firms as well as small to medium-sized businesses. Ridge Global has partnered with FHOOSH and is applying the FHOOSH On-Premises Accelerator Kit to protect a range of corporate and customer documents, including contracts and statements of work.

Ridge Global CIO Steve Kohler commented, "We've built our business on helping clients implement comprehensive risk management solutions. We've carefully followed the evolution of FHOOSH cybersecurity and FHOOSH is our top choice for data encryption solutions. We're excited about bundling our cyber insurance warranty with FHOOSH to deliver a first-of-kind scalable solution that helps meet GDPR requirements and makes organizations more resilient. We see widespread applications, from banking to shipping to insurance and more."

To ensure better, faster data protection from the IoT edge/endpoint to the cloud and back, FHOOSH has created four Accelerator Kits built on its patented security engine:

FHOOSH Cloud Accelerator Kit

FHOOSH On-Premises Accelerator Kit

FHOOSH IoT Accelerator Kit

FHOOSH Integration SDK Accelerator

Available now, each kit includes the software, support and add-ons organizations need to rapidly launch FHOOSH in self-contained projects in their environment. Now, organizations can benefit from a single solution that solves data protection challenges across multiple operating systems and deployment models. Contact FHOOSH (sales@fhoosh.com) for more information.

About FHOOSH

FHOOSH delivers "Faster Data, More Secure." FHOOSH cybersecurity software pairs advanced data protection with high-speed transmission to safeguard data from capture through to the cloud with speeds never seen before. FHOOSH is certified up to 8x faster than not protecting data at all. These performance gains enable FHOOSH to deliver the first low-latency, lossless AES256-bit secure HD video live streaming from IoT devices. Patented FHOOSH technology is one of the fastest, most secure options to protect all sizes and types of data. The lightweight software not only resolves today's encryption challenges, it turns data protection into a true advantage with superior system speed and a better customer experience. fhoosh.com

Media Contact:

Trudy Edelson

trudy@fhoosh.com

(650) 303-1998

The FHOOSH logo is a registered trademark and FHOOSH and "Faster Data, More Secure" are trademarks of FHOOSH, Inc.

All other registered marks and trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fhoosh-launches-first-suite-of-high-speed-cybersecurity-accelerator-kits-300634261.html

SOURCE FHOOSH

Related Links

https://fhoosh.com

