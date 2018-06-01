FHPCA Presents Six Awards of Excellence at 2018 Forum

Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association President and CEO Paul Ledford expressed his excitement for the honorees, "These award winners truly represent our nation's best in hospice care. Florida hospice providers are committed to excellent care, constant innovation with an eye towards the future, and retaining the 'heart of hospice' in the delivery of care. We are proud to recognize the professionals and programs leading those efforts. Congratulations to the 2018 award winners and to the outstanding nominees!"

Congratulations to all six Forum 2018 Awards of Excellence recipients for your groundbreaking and innovative work:

Excellence in Clinical Practice

Rev. Donna Carlile

Haven Hospice

Excellence in Program Innovation: Clinical Practice

Cornerstone Hospice

Nurse Onboarding Program

Excellence in Program Innovation: Community Outreach

Haven Hospice

Haven Legacy Project - Lasting Memories and Impactful Bereavement Tools

Synergy Award

Community Hospice

Veterans Honoring Veterans

Synergy Award

Gulfside Hospice

Education Department and Nursing Department

Hospice Story Award

Haven Hospice

A Mother's Story for her Son -- The Little Dinosaur Goes on an Adventure

About the Awards:

About the Awards of Excellence Selection Process:

A selection committee composed of leaders and experts in the hospice and palliative care industry judge and evaluate the Awards nominations. This committee then carefully considered specific details and examples provided that demonstrated how nominees have exceeded expectations and, by their actions, made those around them better. Moreover, the selection committee identified ways in which each nominee implemented their skills to make a positive change, big or small to the larger platform of end-of-life care. Nominees do not compete against each other; rather they are judged individually against a high standard of excellence and innovation.

About Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association:

Florida Hospice & Palliative Care Association (FHPCA) is a not-for-profit, IRS Section 501(c)(3) organization representing hospice patients and families, hospice professionals and hospice providers. FHPCA strives to assure excellence in, and expand access to, hospice and palliative care, and advocates for the needs of those in the final stages of life.

To learn more about the annual Awards of Excellence, visit the FHPCA Forum website for complete descriptions, past recipient sand information on how to apply in 2019. www.floridahospices.org/forum

