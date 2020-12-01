FI Consulting and QFlow Systems Partner to Bring Integration of Redesigned URLA Processing Into Program Investment Manager (PIM)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FI Consulting, provider of Program Investment Manager (PIM), and QFlow Systems, provider of Q-Action, announced a partnership to integrate document intake and processing of the newly redesigned Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) into PIM to support federal direct and guaranteed loan programs.

PIM is the first suite of FedRAMP-compliant SaaS applications built specifically to help federal agencies manage loans, grants, and other subsidy investment programs from origination to closeout. Built on Microsoft's low-code Power Platform technology, PIM consists of applications that may be implemented individually as value-added components to existing system architecture or as an integrated suite to support end-to-end program management. Applications include PIM Apply, PIM Portfolio, PIM Stakeholder CRM, PIM Compliance for loan review, and more.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac redesigned the URLA (Fannie Mae Form 1003) based on the Mortgage Industry Standards Maintenance Organization (MISMO) v3.4 data specification. The new form becomes available for use by all lenders on January 1, 2021 and becomes mandatory on March 1, 2021.

"Agencies have been struggling to integrate the new URLA into their existing loan origination and underwriting systems in advance of the implementation deadlines. Our partnership provides this integration for our Program Investment Manager customers," said Robert Silverman, Managing Director of FI Consulting's Platform Application business. "This integration is an example of our continued commitment to Program Investment Manager as the only COTS software product built specifically for federal credit programs."

The Q-Action and PIM integration provides compliant intake and document management of new URLA application forms, integrating the data into PIM's loan application processing engine, allowing federal agencies to manage the origination and underwriting approval process for loans applied for with the new form. The PIM and Q-Action integration will enable organizations to boost productivity quickly and cost-efficiently, offering a better way to manage financial programs and structured and unstructured data. The highly configurable solutions provide seamless access to essential documents and information residing in other systems directly from PIM and Q-Action user interfaces.

Q-Action, a Content Services Platform (CSP) for document, workflow, and electronic records management, is the flagship software-as-a-service (SaaS) product of QFlow Systems. QFlow has a proven record of success, particularly in the public sector, with long-term partnerships within USDA, DISA, and other prominent government organizations. The PIM and Q-Action integration will provide more support to these agencies at a time when grant and subsidy programs are an exceptionally high priority.

"We're excited to partner with FI Consulting, combining our respective strengths built on deep expertise and experience, to bring natively-integrated, out-of-the-box solutions to our customers," said QFlow company president Tim Koehler. "The PIM integration is a perfect example of how our team leverages the right tools to meet our customers' specific needs. We're proud to be able to offer comprehensive, flexible solutions that are easy for customers to implement and are also tailored to their organization's needs."

About FI Consulting: FI Consulting (FI) delivers solutions that help government agencies and commercial financial institutions gain better information, make insightful and substantiated decisions, manage risk, and improve performance. FI's approach applies data, analytics, modeling, and technology through agile, customer-centric principles that recognize the complexities of clients' businesses as well as leading practices. FI Consulting has helped federal agencies manage loan, grant, and subsidy program portfolios totaling over $3 trillion. Learn more at www.ficonsulting.com.

About QFlow Systems: QFlow Systems, a software company founded in 2000, partners with public and private sector organizations to help them achieve their mission by increasing efficiency and productivity with cloud-based business process software. Content Services Platform (CSP) solutions include enterprise document management, document capture, business process management, and electronic records management. Learn more at www.qflow.com.

