F&I Sentinel Named to Inc. 5000 for Fourth Straight Year, Reflecting Growing Demand for F&I Compliance Across Auto Finance

Recognition reflects the increasing importance of validated data, accurate refunds, and lifecycle compliance for auto lenders.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F&I Sentinel, the leading provider of F&I product compliance solutions for the automotive finance industry, today announced it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year.

The recognition comes as the industry faces increasing pressure to manage compliance across the entire aftermarket product lifecycle, from funding decisions and product validations, to cancellations and refunds.

For F&I Sentinel, the milestone reflects more than company growth. It reflects a broader shift across the entire auto finance industry.

"Being recognized by Inc. for a fourth consecutive year is an honor, but more importantly, it reflects the growing commitment to F&I compliance being made not only by lenders, but also F&I product providers and auto dealers," said Stephen McDaniel, CEO of F&I Sentinel. "What was once viewed as a back-office function is now a strategic priority to these industry stakeholders. Lenders want confidence that the products they fund are compliant, the refunds they issue are accurate, and the data supporting both is audit-proof. Dealers are keenly aware of the scrutiny being placed on these products and want to ensure the products they sell are financeable and drive real value to the consumer. Lastly, F&I product providers are proud to amplify the fact that their products have been reviewed by F&I Sentinel as a compliance stamp of approval."

F&I Sentinel helps lenders validate F&I products before funding, ensure refund accuracy, and maintain compliance throughout the lifecycle through the company's suite of managed compliance solutions, including the CITADEL® compliance platform, Dynamic Decision Engine(DDE), and FAIRRCalc® refund software.

The company's continued growth is fueled by increasing demand for solutions that help stakeholders:

Validate F&I products at origination

Obtain access to funding

Reduce downstream servicing and cancellation risk

Improve refund accuracy and timeliness

Maintain audit-ready documentation

Demonstrate compliance with confidence

Today, F&I Sentinel supports more than 150 auto lenders, works with 600+ administrators, maintains compliance records for more than 235,000 F&I product forms, and helps facilitate more than 1.75 million F&I product cancellations and refunds yearly.

"Compliance shouldn't be assumed. It should be provable," McDaniel added. "We're proud to help our partners fund with certainty, refund with confidence, and build compliance into every stage of the F&I product lifecycle."

Founded in 2018, F&I Sentinel has become a trusted compliance partner to many of the nation's leading auto lenders. By combining purpose-built technology with deep regulatory expertise, the company helps organizations reduce compliance risk, improve operational efficiency, and better protect consumers.

This is what compliant F&I should look like.

Validated at Origination. Accurate at Cancellation. Compliant Throughout.

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel helps auto lenders make F&I compliance provable. Through its managed compliance solutions, including CITADEL®, and managed cancellations solutions including the industry's best-in-class Dynamic Decision Engine (DDE) and FAIRRCalc®, the company helps lenders validate F&I products at origination, ensure refund accuracy at cancellation, and maintain compliance throughout the product lifecycle. Trusted by more than 150 auto lenders and 600 administrators, F&I Sentinel helps clients fund with certainty, refund with confidence, and stay compliant in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment. Learn more at www.fandisentinel.com.

Kira Perdue

Carabiner Communications for F&I Sentinel 404.556.0062 [email protected]

SOURCE F&I Sentinel