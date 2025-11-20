F&I Sentinel Recognized on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Second Consecutive Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F&I Sentinel , the leader in tech-enabled solutions for finance and insurance products (F&I) to the automotive finance industry, is proud to announce its inclusion for the second year in a row on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors. F&I Sentinel ranked #330 on the 2025 list, 124 points higher than last year.

"Securing a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year is a powerful validation of the critical need for our innovative compliance solutions in the auto-finance industry," said Stephen McDaniel, CEO of F&I Sentinel. "Our revenue growth, driven by our unique blend of automation and human intelligence, directly reflects how F&I Sentinel is helping lenders mitigate reputational and financial risks in a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose unwavering commitment allows us to continuously deliver solutions that increase transparency and streamline F&I product management for our clients."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, now in its 31st year, honors companies that push the boundaries of their industries, with past winners including trailblazers like Google, eBay, and Tesla. To qualify, companies must demonstrate:

Proprietary technology that drives a majority of their revenue.

Substantial fiscal milestones, including base-year revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year revenues of $5 million.

A proven track record of innovation and growth over at least four years.

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel empowers auto-finance companies, auto dealers, and F&I product companies with dynamic, technology-driven compliance solutions that reduce friction, enhance transparency, and streamline aftermarket product management—from originations to cancellations and refunds—all while ensuring audit-readiness. Serving over 100 auto-finance companies, including seven of the top ten, and over 600 F&I product administrators, F&I Sentinel delivers scalable compliance infrastructure built for a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Learn more at https://fandisentinel.com .

