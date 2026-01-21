F&I Sentinel Partners with Dealertrack and RouteOne to Power Next-Generation Compliance and Streamline F&I Validation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F&I Sentinel, the leader in tech-enabled solutions for finance and insurance products (F&I) to the automotive finance industry, today announced simultaneous strategic integrations with the industry's two most significant digital contracting platforms: Cox Automotive's Dealertrack® and RouteOne®.

By choosing to integrate F&I Sentinel's Managed Originations solution, both Dealertrack and RouteOne are helping F&I Sentinel signal a major shift in the industry. These integrations recognize F&I Sentinel's technology as a robust and reliable solution for navigating the complex regulatory landscape, validating the company's leadership in delivering a dynamic, technology-driven compliance infrastructure.

Standardizing Compliance for a Digital-First Future

As regulations evolve and the compliance landscape grows more complex, established industry leaders are turning to F&I Sentinel to help support their networks. Through these integrations, dealers using either platform will gain access to real-time, automated validation of finance and insurance (F&I) products directly at the point of sale.

"Dealers want to focus on serving their customers, not chasing paperwork or worrying about the changing tides of regulation," said Stephen McDaniel, CEO of F&I Sentinel. "The fact that both Dealertrack and RouteOne have chosen to embed our engine into their workflows demonstrates a unified industry commitment to transparency. We are providing the compliance framework that ensures every product offered is financeable and compliant before a customer ever signs, eliminating re-contracting delays and reputational risk."

For lenders, these integrations represent a significant leap forward in operational efficiency. By validating products at the source of eContract package origination, lenders can see a dramatic reduction in contract errors and rejections, allowing for faster, frictionless funding. Furthermore, the platform's comprehensive lifecycle management capabilities drive accuracy and speed of refunds in the event of cancellations, helping lenders mitigate one of the industry's most significant regulatory pain points.

Both platforms sought an integration partner that could deliver scalable compliance infrastructure without sacrificing speed.

"In an era where compliance is paramount, Dealertrack is committed to providing a secure and transparent environment for our clients. F&I Sentinel's innovative approach to product lifecycle management made them the clear choice for this integration. Embedding their compliance engine allows us to safeguard dealers against litigation threats while delivering the fast, seamless car-buying experience that today's consumers demand," says Andy Mayers, AVP Business Operations, Cox Automotive.

"Finance Sources are under tremendous pressure to fund deals quickly while navigating an increasingly complex compliance landscape. RouteOne chose to invest in aftermarket validation and integrate with F&I Sentinel to help reduce that friction. By validating aftermarket products early in the dealer process, dealers will have confidence in their F&I process, and Finance Sources can reduce held offerings and accelerate funding with confidence." says Amanda George, Chief Product Officer, RouteOne.

Delivering a Superior Consumer Experience

Ultimately, these integrations are about the consumer. Whether a deal is funded through Dealertrack or RouteOne, the integration of F&I Sentinel ensures the correct obligor and lienholder information is present instantly. This reduces friction in the F&I office, minimizes wait times, and enables a transparent closing process that builds long-term customer trust.

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel empowers auto-finance companies, auto dealers, and F&I product companies with dynamic, technology-driven compliance solutions that reduce friction, enhance transparency, and streamline aftermarket product management—from originations to cancellations and refunds—all while ensuring audit-readiness. Serving over 100 auto-finance companies, including seven of the top ten, and over 600 F&I product administrators, F&I Sentinel delivers scalable compliance infrastructure built for a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Learn more at https://fandisentinel.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000+ employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear Capital™, CentralDispatch® and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc.com or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About RouteOne

RouteOne began in 2002 as a joint venture of GMAC (now Ally Financial), Ford Motor Credit Company, DaimlerChrysler Financial (now TD Auto Finance), and Toyota Financial Services.

RouteOne is the technology that connects dealers, finance sources, and integrated industry providers across North America for vehicle financing at the point of sale. Continually delivering best-in-class customer service and industry-leading solutions to the market, RouteOne is relied on to create a flexible, modern purchase experience that promotes dealer choice and can take place in-store, online, or a combination of both paths. As points of sales evolve, RouteOne services will continue to expand to meet the marketplace's demands. More information is available at RouteOne.com.

