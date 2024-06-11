Fi-Tek Wealth Solutions™ launches expanded services leveraging new technology

EDISON, N.J. and STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fi-Tek, LLC, a leading FinTech company specializing in financial and wealth management, is excited to announce the transformation and expanded service offering of their wholly owned subsidiary, Rockit® Solutions LLC, now operating as Fi-Tek Wealth Solutions™ (FWS). Acquired by Fi-Tek in 2016, Rockit® Solutions is a premier provider of family office solutions. Its proprietary technology platform, Rockit® Command, was purpose-built by the Rockefellers to manage one of the world's most complex multi-generational family offices.

Fi-Tek has developed an integrated wealth solution leveraging Rockit® Command, and its two other leading technology platforms – Global WealthES® (GWES) for trust and wealth management, and HedgeTek® for alternative investments. The new, open architecture offering provides clients a seamless experience across all wealth segments and solves for the most complex operational challenges, enabling FWS to expand its range of solutions.

The transformed FWS consolidates technology-enabled services (operations and administration) for all wealth segments (HNW, UHNW, Family Offices, Trusts, RIA's and Funds) and further streamlines existing offerings (operations, fund administration, Cash/Tax/GAAP accounting, alternative asset servicing, performance and consolidated financial reporting). The consolidated technology is further augmented by USA and India-based professionals and subject matter experts, together with well-honed and documented processes.

"Fi-Tek is continuously evolving its technology solutions through innovation and striving to solve the complex problems faced by our clients due to changing business environment, increased complexity and competition – we remain committed to delivering unparalleled value to our clients through our service and technology." said Subir Chatterjee, CEO and President of Fi-Tek.

About Fi-Tek, LLC

Fi-Tek is a leading provider of technology platforms and solutions to wealth management and alternative investment firms with a diverse client base consisting of private banks, trust companies, pension plans, endowments, hedge funds and hedge fund administrators, broker/dealers, family offices, Wealth Advisors and RIAs. Across the entirety of their technology platforms, Fi-Tek services over $1.3 trillion in assets.

