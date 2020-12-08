FIA names Siemens "Official Supplier of Urban Mobility Advocacy Solutions"

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an "Official Supplier of Urban Mobility Advocacy Solutions" for the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the governing body of world motor sport and the federation of the world's leading motoring organizations, Siemens plans to develop a toolkit of software solutions for FIA Member Clubs to help them provide an evidence-based approach to advocate for the implementation of mobility policies and strategies. The 'FIA Mobility Advocate' combines modeling for mobility, autonomous vehicles, and the environment, with enhanced analysis outputs to help meet current and future mobility goals.

The ‘FIA Mobility Advocate’, supported by the FIA Innovation Fund, will utilize a suite of innovative and integrated software platforms from Siemens Mobility’s Intelligent Traffic Systems and Siemens Digital Industries Software that can be implemented across many different locations.

"Mobility patterns are evolving at a fast pace and require a rethink of how our transport networks are built," said FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism Andrew McKellar. "Our global community of Member Clubs will now be able to leverage Siemens' expertise to explore additional ways to optimize transport and mobility solutions for a variety of geographic areas, helping ensure the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of mobility in the future."

The 'FIA Mobility Advocate', supported by the FIA Innovation Fund, will utilize a suite of innovative and integrated software platforms from Siemens Mobility's Intelligent Traffic Systems and Siemens Digital Industries Software that can be implemented across many different locations. The project will begin with pilots in different cities around the world. These pilot projects, integrated and managed out of digital centers of expertise in the United States, will demonstrate the technical feasibility of this toolkit and its application across different mobility scenarios and geographical scales to address various urban mobility objectives.

"We are really excited to be a part of this new opportunity with FIA. Siemens Mobility will help cities stay ahead of the curve by enabling them to better understand how connected, autonomous and electric vehicle technology will affect transportation in cities in the future," said Marc Buncher, CEO of Siemens Mobility, Inc. "We are looking forward to applying the newest technology and analytics to help local FIA Mobility Clubs better explain and advocate how they can best prepare and optimize these technologies."

This project expands Siemens' relationship with the FIA with the goal of leveraging digital technology expertise and innovation to improve convenience, safety, efficiency, affordability, accessibility and reliability while responding to global mega trends and changes in consumer behavior. Last year, the FIA and Siemens worked together to improve rally safety by exploring how autonomous vehicle pedestrian detection technology could be used to identify rally spectators in dangerous locations, making it easier for rally organizers to take preventative action to avoid accidents. Importantly, outcomes from this project directly benefit efforts to improve pedestrian safety in cities, another important element of today's announcement.

ABOUT THE FIA

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world's leading mobility organisations. Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris and Geneva, the FIA is a non-profit organisation. It brings together 242 Member Organisations from 146 countries on five continents. Its Member Clubs represent over 80 million road users and their families. The FIA promotes safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users around the world. Further details can be found at www.fia.com

The FIA Innovation Fund

The FIA Innovation Fund (FIF) is a strategic fund launched by the FIA in December 2017 to support new and worthwhile ideas from all FIA stakeholders that could generate lasting benefit for the FIA Community and beyond.

ABOUT SIEMENS AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software