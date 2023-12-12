FIASI and Fordham University Announce 4th Annual Student Research Competition on Sustainable Finance in Fixed Income Markets, Offering Monetary Awards and Conference Recognition.

Original research sought on the topic of sustainable finance in fixed income markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fixed Income Analysts Society (FIASI) in collaboration with Fordham University's Center of Research in Contemporary Finance and the O'Shea Center for Credit Analysis and Investment are inviting research applications for the 4th Annual FIASI-Gabelli School Student Research Competition on environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused investing and innovations in sustainable finance. This co-branded competition invites undergraduate and post-graduate students, including non-US doctoral students, to submit their ongoing original research on the topic of sustainable finance in fixed income or related markets.  Although the primary focus of this competition is to encourage student research on sustainable finance and ESG in the fixed income markets, research papers in related markets but still relevant for fixed income will also be accepted. The purpose of the competition is to raise awareness of environmental, social and governance-based principles of investing in the fixed income markets as a research area, address challenges and opportunities associated with the integration of ESG in fixed income, promote the further development of sustainable finance in the design of fixed income investments as well as corporate innovations, and to gain more visibility for and encourage conversations among students, academics, as well as practitioners.

In addition to recognizing a winning submission, the competition may also recognize one or more runner up entries. In both cases, distinctions will be made between undergraduate and post-graduate submissions. Winning and runner up research papers will be eligible to receive monetary award grants of up to $5,000.  Also, the winning papers will be recognized at the FIASI Sustainable Finance in Fixed Income conference scheduled to take place on or about May 1, 2024, in NYC. 

This year's 3rd Annual Research Competition fielded seventeen research papers. There were two competition winners and two runner ups last April, each receiving a monetary award. Also, the first prize winners presented their research papers at a virtual event hosted jointly by FIASI as well as Fordham and attended by students, academics as well as industry practitioners.

For details regarding submission guidelines and research paper evaluations, please refer to the full announcement posted on www.fiasi.org

Applicants should tender their submissions to Ms. Joanna Kondratowicz at [email protected] by February 29, 2024. 

Additional questions or inquiries should be directed to Lauren Nauser, Executive Director, FIASI, at [email protected]

