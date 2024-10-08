FIASI/Fordham Gabelli School Announce Launch of 5th Annual Sustainable Finance in Fixed Income Research Competition

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fixed Income Analysts Society (FIASI) in collaboration with Fordham University's Center for Research in Contemporary Finance and the O'Shea Center for Credit Analysis and Investment are announcing the launch of the 5th Annual FIASI-Gabelli School Student Research Competition. This co-branded competition invites undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students to submit their ongoing original research on the topic of investing and innovations in sustainable finance in fixed income or related markets1. The primary purpose of the competition is to raise awareness and highlight the importance of integrating relevant and material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-based factors into investment decisions in the fixed income markets as a research area, address challenges and opportunities associated with the deployment of new technologies and solutions to solve vital sustainability-related business challenges, and to gain more visibility for and encourage conversations among students, academics, practitioners as well as other stakeholders. Although the primary focus of this competition is to encourage student research on sustainable finance in the fixed income markets, research papers in related markets but still relevant for fixed income will also be accepted.

In addition to recognizing a winning submission, the competition may also recognize one or more runner up entries. In both cases, distinctions will be made between undergraduate and post-graduate submissions. Winning and runner up research papers will be eligible to receive monetary award grants of up to $5,000 and recognition at the full day FIASI Sustainable Finance in Fixed Income conference scheduled to be held on April 9, 2025 in NYC. Payments will be made directly to the recipients. These grants do not in any way preclude subsequent publication of the research in journals of the recipients' choice. The recipients should agree to acknowledge this grant in all publications and presentations, and to present the research at a mutually convenient date following the FIASI conference. For reference, our 4th Annual Research Competition fielded twenty-four research paper submissions. In addition to the competition winner, there were also two runner ups last May, each receiving a monetary award. The first prize winner presented his research paper at a virtual event hosted jointly by FIASI as well as Fordham and attended by students, academics as well as industry practitioners. For additional information, see https://www.fiasi.org .

In addition to schools with business programs and other sustainable finance-oriented programs throughout the US, the scope of the competition, which was expanded, now includes submissions by students pursuing PhD. programs in schools located outside the US. US and non-US doctoral students are welcome to submit their research for the competition. Examples of student submissions include PhD. dissertations, Masters theses, Undergraduate Honors program theses, or any similar research. Research papers co-authored between students and faculty are also welcome. Submissions from undergraduate and post-graduate students will be evaluated in separated pools and awards will be chosen independently from these pools.

All submissions should consist of the following:

A cover page with title, names of authors, e-mail addresses and affiliation, including any past or present corporate affiliations;

An abstract of up to 150 words;

A research paper; and

A copy of (each) researcher's resume.

A review committee will select the winners from the submitted research papers. In making its selections, the committee will seek input from colleagues at FIASI, the Gabelli School of Business finance area as well as other fixed income practitioners. The review committee will consist of members drawn from the academic community, the Fixed Income Analysts Society and the fixed income industry.

Research papers will be judged based on the originality and relevance of the research question as well as the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the research methodology.

Applicants should submit their proposals to Ms. Joanna Kondratowicz at [email protected] by January 20, 2025. Decisions will be made prior to April 9, 2025.

The competition is co-funded by the Fixed Income Analysts Society and Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

Additional questions or inquiries should be directed to Lauren Nauser, Executive Director, FIASI at [email protected].

1Submissions from both full-time and part-time students will be accepted. The research should reflect the student's own analysis and should contain a disclaimer that the research is not in any way connected to or derives from a previous or current employer.

