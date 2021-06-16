FIASI/Fordham University ESG in Fixed Income Research Competition Presentations

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fixed Income Analysts Society (FIASI) in collaboration with Fordham University's Center for Research in Contemporary Finance and the O'Shea Center for Credit Analysis and Investment are hosting an early evening virtual presentation by the authors of three winning research papers in the FIASI/Fordham University ESG in Fixed Income Research Competition. Please join us for this first time event, scheduled to take place on June 17 at 4:00 PM EST. You can register for this free event at www.fiasi.com.

On April 23, 2021 FIASI and Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business announced the winners of three undergraduate and graduate student research papers, as part of the first annual student research competition on environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused investments and innovations. The following winners will present their research paper findings and engage in brief Q&A sessions.

Undergraduate research paper

Julia de Xavier, Resham Sansi (faculty advisor: N.K. Chidambaran): The Impact of ESG Scores on Bond Yields and Bond Characteristics. The paper examines whether issuer ESG ratings affect bond yields, bond ratings, and the covenants on bonds.

Graduate research papers

Eun-Hee Kim and Mingying Chen: Strategic Environmental Disclosure and Financial Materiality. The paper evaluates how firms with poor environmental performance manage the tension between the pressure to disclose environmental information and the desire to avoid financial repercussions.

Elsa Allman and Joonsung Won: The Effect of ESG Disclosure on Corporate Investment Efficiency. The paper examines the effect of environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure on investment efficiency using the adoption of Directive 2014/95/EU as a quasi-natural shock on disclosure quality.

Copies of the research papers are available for download on the FIASI website.

The first annual Student Research Competition on environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused investments and innovations, a collaborative effort launched by FIASI and Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business, was announced in early February. Each winning submission will receive an award of $2,000.

Details regarding the 2nd annual competition will be announced in early September 2021.

