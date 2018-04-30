Fiat 500 Abarth Named One of 2018's 'Fastest Cars for the Money'

Fiat 500 Abarth named to U.S. News & World Report's 2018 list of 'Fastest Cars for the Money'

2018 list of 'Fastest Cars for the Money' Vehicle offers legendary Italian track-tested performance with turbocharged and twin-intercooled 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, provides 160 horsepower and 170 lb.-ft. of torque (manual transmission) and 157 horsepower and 183 lb.-ft. of torque (automatic transmission)

Abarth-tuned performance hardware delivers world-class ride and track-ready durability

The 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth arrives in FIAT studios this summer

The Fiat 500 Abarth was named to U.S. News & World Report's 2018 list of "Fastest Cars for the Money."

The publication noted the vehicle comes with "a rockin' exhaust note and a suspension setup that makes it a blast to toss around corners."

Among the highlights, the publication listed the Fiat 500 Abarth's many available technology features. The vehicle comes standard with the Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen and 5-inch touchscreen radio, Bluetooth connectivity and integrated voice command, which the editors illustrated as "one of the most intuitive systems available in the class."

The Fiat 500 Abarth offers legendary Italian and track-capable performance for up to four passengers. The car includes the track-tested, turbocharged and twin-intercooled 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo engine, which provides 160 horsepower and 170 lb.-ft. of torque when mated to a proven five-speed manual transmission, and 157 horsepower and 183 lb.-ft. of torque mated with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 500 Abarth's MultiAir Turbo engine component upgrades include an Abarth-designed fresh-air intake system with high-flow air filter and smooth-flowing plumbing for maximum power. To ensure the engine is operating with minimal exhaust restriction, an Abarth-designed concentric "double-tip" dual-exhaust system delivers a high-performance look with menacing Abarth-tuned sound.

The Abarth-tuned performance hardware also delivers world-class ride and track-ready durability with a lowered ride height, beefier suspension, larger brakes and wider tires.

The 2018 Fiat 500 Abarth arrives in FIAT studios this summer.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. In addition, U.S. News publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars helps more than 250,000 shoppers a day with their car-buying decisions.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Real Estate, Cars and News & Opinion, www.usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit www.usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine.

In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

Follow Fiat brand and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

FIAT brand: www.fiatusa.com

FIAT blog: blog.fiatusa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiat-500-abarth-named-one-of-2018s-fastest-cars-for-the-money-300638619.html

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

