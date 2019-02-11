Fiat 500 in the Spotlight at the Museum of Modern Art in New York

The prestigious induction in MoMA's galleries further certifies the historical importance and symbolic value of the Fiat 500 of the 1950s as an Italian style icon that embodies many of the typical features of modernist design of the age and connects to the themes explored by the collections on display in the museum in New York.

The Fiat 500 on display at the MoMA is a Series F model. This was the most famous series of all and was made from 1965 to 1972. Counting the other first-generation versions (Sport, D, L, R), more than 4 million rolled off the lines from 1957 to 1975. More than 6 million cars have been manufactured since the 500 was revamped in 2007, making this one of the best-selling Fiat models of all time.

Designed by Dante Giacosa and launched in 1957, the Fiat "Nuova" 500 was designed as an affordable car for post-war Europe. The basic concept was that high-quality design should be accessible to all. In spite of its small size, Giacosa's design maximized the space inside, creating a surprisingly roomy interior able to accommodate four passengers. The standard folding soft top gave this budget car a touch of luxury, while reducing the use of steel, which was very expensive at that time.



About FIAT Brand

Head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Born in Italy and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is now sold in more than 100 countries.

In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive Fiat 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continued its expansion with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

Follow Fiat brand and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

FIAT brand: www.fiatusa.com

FIAT blog: blog.fiatusa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa or https://www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC