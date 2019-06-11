FIAT Brand Introduces Urbana Edition for New 2019 500X

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New 2019 Fiat 500X powered by an all-new 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine generates 177 horsepower and a best-in-class torque rating of 210 lb.-ft.

Power and efficiency come standard with 500X's all-new turbo engine, which features stop-start (ESS) technology and FCA-exclusive MultiAir III valve actuation, both of which contribute to improved fuel efficiency and emissions reduction

Class-exclusive standard all-wheel drive delivers strong on-road performance and off-pavement capability in any season, while the axle disconnect system automatically engages all-wheel drive only when needed in order to maximize fuel efficiency under all conditions

Nearly 70 safety and security features that now include adaptive cruise control and Front Park Assist

2019 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition offers a unique, urban look complete with Miron (Metallic Iron) black-painted exterior and interior elements with copper accents, full LED headlamps plus fog lamps

Interior features include sleek black accents around the instrument panel, black-painted center console, Miron-painted radio and vent bezels along with unique seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric and copper-embroidered 500 logos

Available in four colors: Grigio Graphite (Graphite Gray), Vibrante Green, Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat) and Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat)

(White Clear Coat) and Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat) Urbana Edition package is available for $895 on top-selling Fiat 500X Trekking models, which start at $25,995 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)

on top-selling Fiat 500X Trekking models, which start at Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 2019 Fiat 500X lineup starts at $24,490 U.S. MSRP and is available in three models – Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus

U.S. MSRP and is available in three models – Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus 500X Urbana Edition is available now in FIAT studios and select Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge and Ram stores. Visit FIATusa.com to find a FIAT dealer near you

The FIAT brand announced today the new 2019 Fiat 500X Urbana Edition, a custom-appearance package that adds unique wheels, LED lighting, roof rails and sleek black-themed accents inside and out.

Designed and manufactured in Italy, the new 2019 Fiat 500X features an all-new, standard-equipped 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with the latest iteration of the FCA exclusive MultiAir (called MultiAir III) valve-actuation technology, engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque. Also standard are a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with a disconnecting rear axle that contributes to improved fuel efficiency.

In addition to new front and rear fascia designs, the new FIAT crossover offers full LED headlamps, fog lamps and nearly 70 safety and security features that now include adaptive cruise control and Front Park Assist.

Based on the top-selling Fiat 500X Trekking model, 500X Urbana Edition exterior features include Miron black-painted mirror caps, door handles, taillamp surrounds, liftgate bezel, fascias and sill moldings with a copper-accented 500X logo. Upgraded 18-inch matte black and Miron wheels are also accented with a copper center cap. In addition, black side roof rails, full LED headlamps plus fog lamps, as well as dark headlamp surrounds, add to the 500X Urbana Edition's head-turning appearance.

Inside, the 500X Urbana Edition features unique seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric and copper-embroidered 500 logos, a black-textured instrument panel with a copper 500 logo, a black-painted center console, and Miron-painted radio and vent bezels.

The Urbana Edition package is available for $895 on the well-equipped 500X Trekking model, which starts at $25,995 U.S. MSRP, excluding destination. Other options and packages may be added to the 500X Urbana Edition, including:

Advanced Driver Assistance Group: $1,395 , featuring auto high-beam headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection systems, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, rain-sensing windshield wipers and adaptive cruise control

, featuring auto high-beam headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection systems, Full-speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, rain-sensing windshield wipers and adaptive cruise control Dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Beats premium audio system: $995

Cold Weather Group: $295, featuring heated front seats and windshield wiper deicer

Comfort Group: $795, includes automatic temperature control air conditioning with dual-zone controls, eight-way power adjustable driver seat, overhead ambient lighting, four-way power lumbar driver seat adjust and automatic dimming rearview mirror

GPS Navigation: $695

The Fiat 500X Urbana Edition is available now in FIAT studios and select Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge and Ram stores. Visit FIATusa.com to find a FIAT dealer near you.

About FIAT Brand

Celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2019, head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Born in Italy and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is now sold in more than 100 countries.

In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive Fiat 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continued its expansion with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

The FIAT brand now offers standard turbo powertrains that deliver at least 30 mpg across the entire product lineup.

Follow Fiat brand and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

FIAT brand: www.fiatusa.com

FIAT blog: blog.fiatusa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

