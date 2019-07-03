Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Nominates ZF as Supplier for New 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

"We are pleased being nominated as global transmission supplier by FCA. This is our second major order for the new 8HP and it confirms our strategy to focus on plug-in hybrids as an everyday solution and to develop attractive products in these areas," said ZF CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider.

The lead production facility for the new (and fourth) transmission generation, which will start series production in 2022, will be ZF's plant in Saarbruecken, Germany. The company also plans to start production of the technology at further locations including the US and China in the future.

Optimized for electrification

The new 8-speed automatic transmission could be installed in almost all vehicle segments with a front-longitudinal drive configuration. A technical innovation of the upgraded transmission is the integration of the electric drive. With this, ZF supports its customers in achieving their CO 2 reduction goals. With this modular transmission concept, manufacturers will be able to easily change from one transmission variant to another which gives them the flexibility to react to market requirements.

The nomination also highlights the importance of ZF's global production network. Only three months ago, ZF signed a first contract for the delivery of the latest generation 8HP to BMW which then marked the largest single order in ZF's history.

