FIAT Fans Gear Up for 36th Annual 'FreakOut' Celebration

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

2019 marks 120th anniversary of FIAT and the 70th anniversary of Abarth

120th anniversary of FIAT and the 70th anniversary of Abarth FIAT Club America prepares to celebrate upcoming 36th annual "FIAT FreakOut" convention in North Carolina , July 10- 14

, Hundreds of FIAT owners and aficionados from around the world to gather for four-day extravaganza

Planned activities include scenic driving tours throughout the North Carolina rolling hillside, historic towns and action-packed fun at the track, plus much more

rolling hillside, historic towns and action-packed fun at the track, plus much more Main event - Concorso Di Eleganza car display and awards banquet to showcase FIAT vehicles that span multiple decades

Annual members' banquet will feature an award ceremony, including special recognitions and the coveted "Best of Show" award

Deadline for registration is June 10 : Visit FiatClubAmerica.com for details

FIAT Club America is preparing to host its 36th annual "FIAT FreakOut" (FFO) national convention from July 10 – 14 in Greensboro, North Carolina. This year's event also coincides with the 120th anniversary of FIAT and the 70th anniversary of Abarth high-performance vehicles.



Building off of last year's event, which was one of the most highly attended national conventions in FIAT Club America's history, this year's FFO promises to be an action-packed four-day adventure.

Located amongst the rolling hills of the Carolina Piedmont and halfway between the Blue Ridge and Smokey Mountains, the luxurious Grandover Resort in Greensboro will provide a stunning backdrop for FIAT Club America's signature event.

"This year is special as it marks the 120th anniversary of the FIAT brand and the 70th anniversary of Abarth," said Doug Von Koenig, president of FIAT Club America. "Our close family of FIAT owners are passionate about the brand's Italian-designed, fun-to-drive vehicles and we're looking forward to reuniting and celebrating the occasion."

Created and executed by FIAT enthusiasts, the FFO event is a fun-filled, annual four-day event that rotates throughout the country on an annual basis. This year's event is scheduled to include a full autocross course for owners to show off their vehicles and driving skills, as well as an opportunity for members to run their street or race cars on the world-famous Virginia International Raceway (VIR).



Other highlights will include taking a scenic road trip to the Richard Petty Museum, as well as a visit to the historic town of Winston-Salem.



Members will also be treated to a drive-in movie under the stars for an outdoor screening of the 1969 classic "The Italian Job," with commentary and introduction by original stunt driver Phil Wicks. In addition, members will have the opportunity to head down to the historic Bowman Gray quarter-mile oval track, NASCAR'S first and longest running weekly track since 1949, in downtown Winston-Salem to take in Saturday Night at the Races, featuring Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock racing.



The weekend's main event, the Concorso Di Eleganza vintage car display located on the grounds of the Grandover Resort, will take place on Saturday, July 13. The event will be followed by a banquet and award ceremony that will highlight show awards and special recognitions.



Previous events have featured new and classic FIAT vehicles from far and wide, including a 1952 Fiat 500c Topolino, 1977 Lancia Scorpion, 1984 Pininfarina Spider Volumex, 1986 Bertone X 1/9 Dallarlra, a highly modified 2008 Fiat 500 Abarth Meifestofile and an original factory-raced Fiat Abarth 131 rally car to name a few.



Also, continuing an FFO tradition, at the conclusion of this year's members banquet, the club will announce the location of the 2020 FIAT FreakOut event.



Owners and participants who are interested in attending have until June 10 to register. Full details are available at FiatClubAmerica.com.

About FIAT Club America

FIAT Club America was founded in 1983 and has been loyally dedicated to the enjoyment of FIAT brand vehicles and other Italian cars since. The club has local chapters holding regional shows and events. The annual national convention called "FIAT FreakOut" will be held July 10-14 in Greensboro, North Carolina. This event draws hundreds of FIAT and other Italian automobiles and even more attendees. FIAT Club America maintains a website www.FiatClubAmerica.com and publishes "Ricambi," its official, full-color bi-monthly magazine, which includes member-written articles, adventure stories, technical tips and classified ads.



About FIAT Brand

Celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2019, head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Born in Italy and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is now sold in more than 100 countries.



In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive Fiat 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continued its expansion with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.



The FIAT brand now offers standard turbo powertrains that deliver at least 30 mpg across the entire product lineup.



Follow Fiat brand and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

FIAT brand: www.fiatusa.com

FIAT blog: blog.fiatusa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

