FIAT Introduces New 'Scorpion Sting' Graphics for 124 Spider Abarth

The scorpion celebrates 70 years.

FIAT announced today the all-new "Scorpion Sting" Appearance Group, which provides an unmistakable look, available on the performance-oriented Fiat 124 Spider Abarth.



"Every Fiat 124 Spider comes standard with turbocharged open-air fun," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "The Scorpion Sting Appearance Group gives the roadster head-turning presence and yet another way to customize the fun-to-drive Fiat 124 Spider Abarth."



Design elements include an attention-grabbing Rosso-red scorpion silhouette hood decal reminiscent of the legendary Abarth badge, a badge of honor celebrating 70 years. The Abarth scorpion badge is a historical nod to founder Karl Abarth, whose astrological sign was Scorpio, and represents a symbol of power and performance. In addition, sleek Rosso red side stripes feature the iconic scorpion and run the length of the roadster's body.



The new Scorpion Sting Appearance Group is available on the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth for $395 U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The Scorpion Sting Appearance Group joins a list of other recently introduced options for the Fiat 124 Spider:

Record Monza Exhaust on Fiat 124 Spider Abarth models provides unmistakable Abarth growl for $995 MSRP

MSRP Fiat 124 Spider Abarth Veleno Appearance Group features red exterior mirror caps, red lower fascia lip and red front tow hook, Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest for $495 MSRP

MSRP Custom center-stripe design options, including "Double Rally Stripe" and "Retro Stripe," available on 2019 model-year Fiat 124 Spider Classica for $295 MSRP

The Fiat 124 Spider is available now in FIAT studios and select Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge and Ram stores. Visit FIATusa.com to find a FIAT dealer near you.



Fiat 124 Spider Classica

Starting at $25,390 MSRP, the Classica model features a dual-tip exhaust, black roll-bar finish, body-color header, side sills and door handles. The roadster also comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, Nero (black) premium cloth seats, halogen headlamps and LED taillamps. Inside, soft-touch materials on the instrument panel are highlighted with light silver accents. Not visible are eight points to reduce Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH), including insulation in the instrument panel, center tunnel, convertible top and rear trunk, to name a few.



Fiat 124 Spider Lusso

Starting at $28,145 MSRP, the Lusso ("Luxury") model builds on the Classica with 17-inch alloy wheels, silver-painted A-pillar header and roll-bar cover, and dual-tip chrome exhaust. The interior features heated premium leather seats in Nero (black) or Saddle and a leatherette-wrapped cluster brow. The lower instrument panel also is wrapped in leatherette, with Piano Black accents throughout.



Fiat 124 Spider Abarth

Starting under $30,000, the Fiat 124 Spider Abarth offers even more of a sportier, responsive driving experience for performance enthusiasts with 164 horsepower. Features include a front and rear Bilstein sport suspension, mechanical limited-slip differential, front strut tower bar, Sport Mode selector, and sport-tuned chrome quad-tip exhaust with the world-renowned Abarth sound. Its aggressive appearance comes complete with unique front and rear fascia, 17-inch Gun Metal aluminum wheels, Gun Metal exterior accents and an available hand-painted hood stripe, offering a one-of-a-kind appearance. Other available features include a Brembo braking system and Recaro seats for added sportiness.



About the Fiat 124 Spider

The Fiat 124 Spider revives the storied nameplate, bringing its classic Italian styling and performance to a new generation. Paying homage to the original 124 Spider more than 50 years after its introduction, the Fiat 124 Spider delivers the ultimate Italian roadster experience with driving excitement, technology and safety combined with iconic Italian design.



The Fiat 124 Spider, designed in Centro Stile in Turin, Italy, borrows cues from the original Spider – widely considered one of Fiat's most beautiful cars of all time – and reinterprets them for today. The 124 Spider has a timeless low-slung presence, with a classically beautiful body side, well-balanced proportions and a sporty cabin-to-hood ratio.



The roadster comes standard with the proven 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine, the engine's first application in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle. The engine delivers 164 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque on Abarth and is available with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission.



The 124 Spider's suspension uses a double-wishbone layout in front and a multi-link in the rear, specifically tuned for greater stability while braking and turning. Steering is light and responsive with the use of an electric power-assist (dual pinion) system. NVH enhancements, including an acoustic front windshield and insulation treatments, help deliver a refined, quiet ride.



The vehicle is available with an array of safety and security features, including full LED adaptive front headlamps, Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection and a ParkView rear backup camera.



Technology and convenience features include Keyless Enter 'n Go, Bluetooth connectivity, heated seats, available Bose premium nine-speaker audio system and FIAT Connect 7.0 with a 7-inch touchscreen display.



About FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates its 120th anniversary. For more than a century, some things haven't changed. Head-turning Italian design and the ultimate fun-to-drive factor come standard with every FIAT.



FIAT is the only brand in the industry to offer standard turbo powertrains that deliver at least 30 mpg across its entire product lineup. The all-turbo lineup includes the all-wheel-drive Fiat 500X compact crossover, the Fiat 124 Spider roadster and the five-passenger Fiat 500L utility vehicle.



