FIBA elects new officers and Board of Directors

Michelle Fernandez, Managing SVP Head of Compliance of Bci Miami Branch is FIBA´s elected Chairperson for 2021 – 2022. Tweet this

Built on a legacy that spans over 40 years, FIBA is a non-profit trade association dedicated to supporting the global financial services industry through thought-leadership, education, innovation, and advocacy.

Immediate past chair, David Hernandez, Chief Risk Officer at BAC Florida Bank who has been at the head of FIBA during the past term and has led through a challenging year expressed "The growth and success of the FIBA institute and the conferences, during such a difficult year, are the result of a hardworking team that has given their all to continue representing the international banking community and I am honored to have been a part of it."

David Schwartz, President and CEO of FIBA thanked the current members while congratulating the newly elected officers "It is such an honor to have such talented professionals on our Board this year, as always. Michelle is a tremendous contributor to our organization, and we are delighted to have such a professional leading our Board," he said.

SOURCE FIBA Bankers

Related Links

http://www.fiba.net

