Fibank presents Google Pay to its customers

Google Pay is a digital wallet platform and one of the most popular payment systems in the world. Adding a card to Google Pay is fast and easy. For the purpose customers need to download the My Fibank application and add their card to Google Pay. Information about added cards is stored securely and not shared with merchants. Paying is as simple as unlocking your NFC-enabled smartphone and holding it up to POS contactless reader. The service is available wherever the Google Pay symbol or contactless payment symbol is displayed.

Over the last 12 months, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the share of contactless payments has been constantly rising, with more and more users preferring a smartphone or smartwatch for the purpose. By adding Google Pay to the wide range of payment options offered, Fibank meets the changing needs of its customers and further expands the scope of services. Fibank was the first bank in the country to offer digital card payments using smartphones or smartwatches such as Garmin and Fitbit. With yet another successfully implemented innovation, the bank once again asserts its position as a leader in card business in Bulgaria.

