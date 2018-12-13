Fiber Laser Market Size Worth US$ 5,179.1 Million by 2027- Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

A fiber laser is a type of industrial laser, typically solid-state laser, where the active medium is an RE (Rhenium) doped optical fiber developed by the optical pumping of diode lasers. These fibers are called active fibers and are comparable in diameter to a human hair. The laser emission is created within optical fibers and delivered through a flexible optical fiber cable. In addition, fiber lasers free end-users from fine mechanical adjustments and the high maintenance costs that are typical for conventional lasers. Attributing to their design and components, fiber lasers are more compact, reliable, efficient, robust and easier to operate than conventional lasers.

Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their production capabilities. That apart, high demand is being witnessed from aerospace and automotive industries, which has been fuelling the growth of the fiber laser market. As a result of these factors, the global market for fiber laser is expected to witness significant growth in 2018 and reach a market value of US$ 2,215.1 Mn while registering a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.4% as compared to 2017. Furthermore, the global demand for fiber laser is also expected to be influenced by industrial developments and rising urbanisation in various regions. Moreover, price reduction and technical advancements in fiber laser equipment have also led to their application in 3D printers for material deposition, primarily for the aerospace industry.

Recovery in global manufacturing value added is pulling in significant capital investments across the fiber laser market. With the general growth rate of various industrial sectors, such as aerospace and automotive, hovering at a number higher than the overall global economic growth number, new manufacturing capacity additions at a macro level are expected to come up in the coming years. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the fiber laser market across the globe.

On the basis of laser type, CW (continuous wave) type fiber laser is expected to hold a substantial share of the global fiber laser market. This is can be attributed to the fact that CW fiber laser emits one constant beam, which facilitates its application in metalworking. CW (continuous wave) fiber laser is designed to work with reflective metals

High power fiber laser, ranging from more than 2,000 W, is expected to observe 8.3% growth in the coming years. Supply of fiber laser to the end-use industries in Asia , and specifically in China , hastened a price war that boosted fiber laser sales volumes and reduced supplier profit margins

China is estimated to account for nearly 34.4% of the global fiber laser market in 2018. Furthermore, being at the forefront of the fiber laser market, China has launched various strategies in an attempt to boost manufacturing activities in the country; subsequently, benefiting the manufacturers of fiber laser. However, the global fiber laser market is expected to face certain challenges. Political uncertainty in Europe and the Middle East & Africa is expected to slow down the consumption of fiber lasers. Moreover, the lower rate of installation and lack of consumer awareness about fiber laser are the other important factors that will impede the growth of the fiber laser market.

Additionally, the fiber laser market has been experiencing a decline in average selling prices, which has been eroding gross margins and harming the operating results of players. The introduction of new products and technologies, intensifying competition and price pressures from customers are among the other challenges faced by manufacturers.

IPG Photonics Corporation, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Maxphotonics Co., Ltd., Coherent Inc., Newport Corporation, Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd., Lumentum Operations LLC, Fanuc Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Keopsys S.A., Fujikura Ltd., and nLIGHT, Inc. are some of the key players involved in the global fiber laser market.

Long-Term Outlook: In terms of market value, the global fiber laser market is anticipated to expand at a 10.0% CAGR and create significant opportunities for value chain participants during the forecast period. Further, the India fiber laser market is set to observe a robust growth rate due to rapid industrialization in the country, which in turn will trigger the demand for specialized industrial lasers such as fiber lasers.

