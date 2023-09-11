Fiber Laser Market to Grow by USD 8.78 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fiber Laser Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the fiber laser market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 8.78 billion. The increasing demand for high-powered fiber lasers is a key factor that drives the global fiber laser market growth. The demand for high-powered lasers has increased, as they are used in various applications such as non-destructive testing in several industries, including aeronautical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, forensic engineering, mechanical engineering, medicine, petroleum engineering, and systems engineering. Therefore, the market will observe an increase in the demand for high-powered pulsed fiber lasers, which, in turn, will result in the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Laser Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge - The dependence on a limited number of suppliers is a challenge hindering the global fiber laser market growth. Fiber laser manufacturers rely on third-party vendors for the supply of components integrated into laser systems. However, due to the limited number of suppliers, vendors are facing a shortage in raw material supply. Moreover, uncertain global economic conditions lead to fluctuation in the prices of commodities and currency values, thereby affecting suppliers and manufacturers. Such factors impede the growth of the global fiber laser market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The fiber laser market is segmented by Application (Material processing, Advanced applications, Healthcare, and Others), Product Type (Continuous wave fiber laser, Pulsed fiber laser) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The material processing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Material processing includes cutting, welding, engraving, and marking applications for different materials. This segment has been further segmented into high power, marking, fine processing, and micro-processing. High-power applications include cutting and welding applications and are the main contributors to the material processing segment. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the material processing segment of the global fiber laser market at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Material processing includes cutting, welding, engraving, and marking applications for different materials. This segment has been further segmented into high power, marking, fine processing, and micro-processing. High-power applications include cutting and welding applications and are the main contributors to the material processing segment. Hence, these factors will drive the growth of the material processing segment of the global fiber laser market at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Geo Segment - North America is projected to contribute 30% of the global market growth during the forecast period. View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Fiber Laser Market:

Amonics Ltd, Apollo Instruments Inc., Calmar Laser Inc., Coherent Corp., CY Laser Srl, FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, LNA Laser Technology, Lumentum Holdings Inc., LUMIBIRD SA, MACSA ID SA, MKS Instruments Inc, NKT AS, OMRON Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The Laser Engraving Machine Market is projected to grow by USD 511.91 million with a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the laser engraving machine market segmentation by type (fiber laser machines, gas laser machines, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing applications of laser engraving in multiple industries are one of the key factors driving the global laser engraving machine market growth.

The tunable laser market size is expected to increase by USD 532.78 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.67%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers tunable laser market segmentation by type (solid state, free electron laser, gas, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving growth in the tunable laser market is the growth in the adoption of nanotechnology across sectors.

Fiber Laser Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amonics Ltd, Apollo Instruments Inc., Calmar Laser Inc., Coherent Corp., CY Laser Srl, FANUC Corp., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hypertherm Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, LNA Laser Technology, Lumentum Holdings Inc., LUMIBIRD SA, MACSA ID SA, MKS Instruments Inc, NKT AS, OMRON Corp., TOPTICA Photonics AG, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio