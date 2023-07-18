Fiber Laser Market to Reach $9.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global fiber laser market is experiencing growth due to factors such as development of industrial sector and robust demand from medical device manufacturing industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fiber laser Market by Type (Infrared Fiber Laser, Ultraviolet Fiber Laser, Ultrafast Fiber Laser, and Visible Fiber Laser), by Application (High power, Marking, Fine Processing, and Micro processing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the fiber laser market valued for $3.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Rapid advancements in technology have revolutionized the industrial sector. Automation, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other digital technologies have significantly improved efficiency, productivity, and quality in manufacturing and production processes. These technological advancements have led to the growth of factories and industries enabling faster and more flexible manufacturing capabilities where fiber laser have gained significant popularity in industrial applications such as metal cutting, welding, and marking. These factors together escalate the growth of fiber laser. However, maintenance and repairs are more complex as compared to other laser technologies, which incur additional cost and restrains the market. Nevertheless surge in demand from aerospace and defense industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $9.2 billion CAGR 11.0 % No. of Pages in Report 390 Segments covered Type, application, and region Drivers Development of industrial sector Robust demand from medical device manufacturing industry Opportunities Surge in the demand from aerospace and defense industry Restraints Price sensitivity and high-cost maintenance

COVID-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the fiber laser market. The fiber laser market heavily relies on the global supply chain for raw materials, components, and manufacturing equipment.

The pandemic caused disruptions in international trade, travel restrictions, and temporary closures of manufacturing facilities. These disruptions led to delays in production, reduced availability of key components, and increased lead times for fiber laser systems.

The Ultrafast fiber laser and visible fiber laser segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the ultrafast fiber laser and visible fiber laser segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global fiber laser market revenue and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032. With the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and processing, ultrafast fiber lasers play a crucial role in advanced optical communication systems. They enable the generation and manipulation of communication system. Ultrafast fiber lasers provide powerful tool for studying ultrafast phenomena, exploring new materials, and pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge. This factor has boosted the demand for ultrafast-based fiber laser in the growing R&D sector.

The high power segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the application, the high power segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global fiber laser market revenue. Also, the same segment is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 11.5% throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the surge in consumer demand for electronic gadgets, rise in disposable income, and well-established manufacturing units. In addition, high-power marking is used to engrave or etch permanent markings on electrical components, such as connectors, switches, and enclosures. These marks may include part numbers, ratings, safety symbols, and compliance markings for regulatory purposes. This factor is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global fiber laser market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11,3% during the forecast period. China has emerged as a global manufacturing powerhouse. The country has a strong presence in industries such as automotive, electronics, machinery, aerospace, and metal fabrication. These industries heavily rely on advanced laser technologies for various applications. Fiber lasers, with their high precision, fast processing speeds, and versatility, have become a preferred choice for manufacturers in China. The robust manufacturing sector in China has significantly contributed to the growth of the fiber laser market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

AMONICS LTD

TRUMPF

COHERENT CORP.

QUANTEL GROUP

IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION

NKT PHOTONICS A/S

TOPTICA PHOTONICS AG

CY LASER SRL

APOLLO INSTRUMENTS, INC

JENOPTIK GROUP

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fiber laser market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

