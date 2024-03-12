Fiber Optic Cable Market size is set to grow by USD 8335.11 mn from 2023-2027, rise in Internet penetration and data traffic boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiber optic cable market size is estimated to grow by USD 8335.11 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period. The Fiber Optic Cable Market is poised for growth, driven by rising Internet access, smartphone adoption, and digital advancement in developing nations. With fifth-generation networks demanding advanced fiber optic infrastructure for superior security and bandwidth, fiber optics emerge as the preferred solution as copper cables near their limits. Asia, with its large population, presents a notable market opportunity fueled by increasing demand for cross-border e-commerce and m-commerce in emerging economies. For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Optic Cable Market 2023-2027

Fiber Optic Cable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8335.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Market Segmentation by Type

The Fiber Optic Cable Market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for single-mode fiber optic cables. Single-mode fibers offer superior reliability and security for fifth-generation networks, making them ideal for digital transformation in various industries. Compared to copper cables, fiber optic cables provide greater bandwidth with less signal attenuation. Single-mode fibers use stronger, brighter light sources and have outperformed multi-mode fibers. The cost-effectiveness and higher production efficiency of single-mode fibers contribute to their popularity. The global market for fiber optic cables is expected to expand during the forecast period, driven by the need for faster and more secure communication infrastructure.

Geographic Landscape

The North American market leads in fiber optic cable usage due to the high demand for data transmission in industries such as food and beverage, energy and power, healthcare, and automotive manufacturing. Key drivers include the need for fast Internet connectivity and expanding IT and telecommunications in the US and Canada. In healthcare, fiber optics enable high-speed data transfer for surgeries and mechanical inspections. Government programs and public-private partnerships fund research on 5G technology and its deployment, reducing installation costs. The European Commission also supports 5G infrastructure development.

Key Company

Fiber Optic Cable Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Fiber Optic Cable Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including AMETEK Inc., Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd., Claron Fibre Optics Pvt. Ltd., Cross Co., Dron Edge India Pvt. Ltd., Fiberoptics Technology Inc., Finolex Cables Ltd., HUBER PLUS SUHNER AG, igus GmbH, Ningbo Cibo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Orient Cables India Pvt. Ltd., Pratap Digital Communications Pvt. Ltd., Precision Fiber Products Inc., Prysmian Spa, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co., Arabian Fiber Optic Cable Manufacturing LLC, HFCL Ltd., Hunan GL Technology Co. Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

