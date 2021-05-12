Fiber Optic Cables: Sourcing and Procurement Report | Evolving Opportunities and New Market Possibilities | SpendEdge
May 12, 2021, 13:26 ET
NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fiber Optic Cables market will grow by USD 2 Billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, a healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.00%.
Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Fiber Optic Cables Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."
Our Fiber Optic Cables Market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.
Major Five Fiber Optic Cables Companies:
- Corning Inc.
- Prysmian Spa
- HENGTONG GROUP Co. Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
- Hangzhou Futong Communication Technology Co. Ltd.
Fiber Optic Cables Market: Scope
SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Fiber Optic Cables Market Report covers the following areas:
- Fiber Optic Cables Market Size
- Fiber Optic Cables Market Trends
- Fiber Optic Cables Market Analysis
Fiber Optic Cables Market Geographic Landscape Outlook
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Key leading countries
SpendEdge suggests various forecast scenarios considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Fiber Optic Cables Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Fiber Optic Cables market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Fiber Optic Cables market size
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
- The growth of the Fiber Optic Cables market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Fiber Optic Cables market vendors
Related Reports on Telecom and Networking Include:
- Telecom Tower Sourcing and Procurement Report: The report identifies GTL Infrastructure Ltd., ATC IP LLC, and Helios Towers Plc among the topmost important suppliers for telecom tower procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 14.09%.
- Enterprise Router Sourcing and Procurement Report: Spend growth in this market has the potential to touch a value of over USD 1 billion between 2019-2024, with spend momentum accelerating at a CAGR of more than 4%. The large-scale adoption of cloud computing by enterprises in their regular operations will create the requirement of volumes of data and faster internet.
- Network Management Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: The global network management market is expected to witness category spend growth of over USD 3 billion between 2018-2023, with spend momentum accelerating at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
