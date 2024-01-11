Fiber Optic Fusion Splicers Global Market Forecast Report 2023-2033: Profiles of 45+ Competitors - AFL, AITELONG, FiberFox, GAO Tek, Ruiyan, ShinewayTech China, Vytran & More

Telecommunications/Multimedia represented over 60 percent share of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic fusion splicers in 2023. In terms of volume (number of new units), the fastest forecasted growth is attributed to the use of fusions splicers to install optical fiber in Data Centers and other Private Enterprise Networks.

In 2023, the North America region held an over a third of the worldwide consumption value of fiber optic fusion splicers. The Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region is forecast to increase in value at a faster pace during the 2nd-half of the forecast period (2028-2033). The use of fusion splicers in the Latin/South America region, as well as the Middle East and Africa sub-regions (segments of EMEA) are also covered during the next 10 years.

APAC is forecast to remain the major user of fiber optic fusion splicers. The Asia Pacific region's consumption value will be driven by countries expanding the reach and density capabilities of their mobile/wireless device (optical fiber) infrastructure, fiber installations in private networks (including private/enterprise Data Centers), use in Specialty applications, as well continuing to bring optical fiber closer to the drop-areas in Telecommunications and CATV networks.

In this latest report, product offerings and activities of nearly 50 competitors worldwide are covered, as well as market share data relative to the sector's leaders for the year 2023.

This report provides estimates for the year 2023 and a 10-year forecast of the use of selected types of fiber optic fusion splicer machines.

The market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:

  • Consumption Value (US$, Million)
  • Quantity (Number/Each)
  • Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each in Thousands)

Applications

The global fiber optic fusion splicer market is segmented into the following major application categories:

  • Telecommunications/Multimedia
  • Private Enterprise Networks
  • Cable TV/Multimedia
  • Military/Aerospace (Commercial and MIL-SPEC)
  • Specialty (intra-enclosure, test and measurement, rental units, harsh environment industrial, bio-photonics, sensors, laboratory, manufacturing/production of fiber optic components/devices, other applications, and non-specific uses)

Market data estimates and forecasts are also segmented by each of the following fusion splicer (machine) types:

Single Fiber

  • Core-to-Core Single Fiber
  • Cladding Alignment: Single Fiber
  • Passive Cladding Alignment (Fixed V-Groove)
  • Active Cladding Alignment (Movable V-Groove)

Multiple Fiber (Ribbon)

  • Bench Top
  • Micro/Handheld

Company Profiles

  • AFL
  • AITELONG
  • Aurora Optics Incorporated
  • Ceyear Technologies
  • COMWAY Technology
  • Darkhorsechina (Beijing) Telecom. Tech. 
  • DVP O.E. Technology
  • Eloik Communication Equipment Technology 
  • Fiber Cable Solution Technology
  • FiberFox Inc.
  • Fiber Instruments Sales Inc.
  • Furukawa/Fitel/OFS
  • GAO Tek Inc.
  • Hangzhou QiRun Trading Co., Ltd.
  • Hangzhou Softel Optic 
  • Inno Instrument Incorporated
  • Jilong Optical Communications Co.
  • Joinwit Optoelectronic Tech. 
  • KomShine Technologies Limited
  • Nanjing Tianxingtong Electronic Technology
  • Netceed
  • Nyfors Teknologi 
  • Precision Rated Optics
  • Ruiyan 
  • Shanghai Sishun E-Commerce Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Xianghe Fiber Communication
  • Shaoguan City Wujiang District - Yide Machine Limited
  • Shenzhen Longshuang Technology
  • Shenzhen SPEEDWOLF Technology
  • Shenzhen Spring Optical Communication
  • ShinewayTech China
  • Shinho Fiber Communication
  • Signal Fire Technology
  • Star Informatics Pvt. Ltd
  • Sumitomo Electric Lightwave
  • Sunma International Industry
  • Syoptek International Limited
  • Tempo Communications
  • 3SAE Technologies Inc.
  • Tumtec - Guangdong TUMTEC Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Tuolima Network Technologies
  • UCLSWIFT CO., LTD.
  • Vytran
  • Yamasaki Optical Technology

