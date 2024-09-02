Fiber Optics Market worth $6.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=238443438

Browse in-depth TOC on "Fiber Optics Market"

191 – Tables

60 – Figures

233 – Pages

Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 3.2 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 6.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Fiber Type, Cable Type, Deployment, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Installing fiber optics networks in difficult terrains and high cost of installation Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for fiber optics as replacement of copper cables Key Market Drivers Rising number of data center facilities worldwide

Glass segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The glass segment is projected to have high growth rates over the forecast period. Glass optical fibers work efficiently in extreme temperatures, ranging from -40°F up to 900°F.Glass cores efficiently transfer light and allow higher speed transfers and are very useful in, long sensing distances. These optical fibers can achieve a narrow core diameter, i.e., for single mode (8-10) µm and 50-100 µm for multi-mode fiber. However, glass optical fibers are fragile and more likely to break if improperly handled. Installing these optical fibers requires highly trained technicians, and the tools for fiber termination are usually expensive.

Single-mode segment in fiber optics market is projected to be largest market size during the forecast period.

Single-mode optical fibers are extensively used for long-distance communications applications. To address this demand, key players in the fiber optics industry are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborating with other players to increase the production of single-mode fibers. YOFC (China), Corning Incorporated (US), Prysmian Group (Italy), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan) and Hengtong Group Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the leading manufacturers of single-mode fiber optic cables.

Industrial application segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for the industrial application segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2029. An enormous amount of data is collected, transported, and analyzed between several nodes, such as machines, sensors, facilities, computers, data centers, and personnel at the manufacturing facilities, which requires high-bandwidth interconnections. Fiber optics is becoming the communication standard for networking all these devices. Favorable government investments to increase the development of intelligent factory infrastructure are expected to present growth opportunities to fiber optic vendors.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest fiber optics market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest industry share of the fiber optics industry from 2024 to 2029. The rise in the number of smart cities will further increase the demand for smart transportation, smart utilities, smart buildings, and communication infrastructure—that invariably require fiber optic solutions. Also, rapid commercialization of 5G services across China, South Korea, and Japan is expected to create significant opportunities for the fiber optics market in the region.

Key players in the fiber optics companies include Corning Incorporated (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), YOFC (China), LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), Prysmian Group (Italy), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Optical Cable Corporation (US), LS Cable & System Ltd. (South Korea), Proterial Cable America Inc., (US), ), LEONI (Germany), Coherent Corporation (US), Hengtong Group Co., Ltd. (China), Finolex Cables Ltd. (India), CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), ZTT (China), FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Aksh Optifibre (India), Art Photonics GmbH (Germany), RPG Cables (India), Nestor Cables (Finland), Orbis Oy (Finland), Birla Cable Ltd. (India), Belden Inc. (US), and Fiber Mountain(US) are among a few emerging companies in the fiber optics market.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets