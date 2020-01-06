Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Industry Analysis and Outlook to 2024 - Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials in the Transportation Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glass fiber reinforced plastic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the glass fiber reinforced plastic market looks good with opportunities in transportation, marine, aerospace, construction, wind energy, pipe and tank, electrical & electronics industry.



The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the transportation industry; corrosion and chemical resistance materials demand in construction and pipe & tank industry; electrical resistivity and high flame retardant materials demand in electrical and electronics industry.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber reinforced plastic industry, includes penetration of low dielectric glass fiber in high-performance PCB.

Some of the glass fiber reinforced plastic companies profiled in this report include Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Chongqing Polycarp International Corporation (CPIC), Taishan Fiberglass Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., and others.



The study includes the glass fiber reinforced plastic market size and forecast for the glass fiber reinforced plastic market through 2024, segmented by end-use industry, resin type, manufacturing process, glass fiber type, and by region.



Within the glass fiber reinforced plastic market, injection molding, hand layup, compression molding, spray-up, filament winding, resin infusion, and prepreg layup are some of the major processes utilized to manufacture composite parts. Injection molding is expected to be the largest process in terms of value and volume in composite manufacturing because of low cycle time, low manufacturing cost, and the ability to make complex shapes.



Within the glass fiber reinforced plastic market, transportation will remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness in the highest growth over the forecast period. Government regulations, such as CAFE Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight, and this is the key driver for glass fiber in the transportation industry.



The Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. rowing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India.



Some features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Glass-fiber reinforced plastic market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth areas in the glass fiber market by application (transportation, marine, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and others), glass fiber type (E/ECR-Glass, S-Glass, C-Glass, and others), resin type(UPR, vinyl ester, epoxy, PA, PP, phenolic and other resins), manufacturing process (hand lay up, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layups, and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) and by country (the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and Brazil)?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the glass fiber reinforced plastic market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the glass fiber reinforced plastic market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this glass fiber reinforced plastic market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in this glass fiber reinforced plastic market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this glass fiber reinforced plastic area and to what extent do they pose a threat for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last five years in this glass fiber reinforced plastic market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by End-Use

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Marine

3.3.3: Wind Energy

3.3.4: Aerospace

3.3.5: Pipe and Tank

3.3.6: Construction

3.3.7: Electrical and Electronics

3.3.8: Consumer Goods

3.3.9: Others

3.4: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Resin Type

3.4.1: UPR Resin

3.4.2: Vinyl Ester Resin

3.4.3: Epoxy Resin

3.4.4: PA Resin

3.4.5: PP Resin

3.4.6: Phenolic Resin

3.4.7: Other Resins (PU, PBT)

3.5: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Manufacturing Process

3.6: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Product Type



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Region

4.2: North American Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

4.3: European Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

4.4: APAC Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

4.5: RoW Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by End-Use

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1:New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Owens Corning

8.2: Jushi Group Co. Ltd.

8.3: Chongqing Polycarp International Corporation (CPIC)

8.4: Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

8.5: Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

8.6: 3B-The Fibreglass Company (Goa Glass fiber)

8.7: Johns Manville Corporation

8.8: Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd.

8.9: BASF SE

8.10: Ashland LLC

8.11: Huntsman

8.12: Hexion

8.13: Polynt

8.14: Tencate Advanced Composites

8.15: Cytec Solvay Group

8.16: Celanese

8.17: SABIC

8.18: DuPont



