Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market to Grow by USD 54.51 Mn, Carbon Fiber Segment will be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market size is expected to grow by USD 54.51 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The stringent regulations on the disposal of composites in Europe is driving the fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market growth. However, factors such as the long service life of CFRP (anticipated to be used for over 50 years) may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market 2022-2026

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Carbon Fiber



Glass Fiber



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market share growth by the carbon fiber segment will be significant during the forecast period. Established metallic structures, such as manipulators, are modified using CFRP, resulting in a reduction in weight and an increase in performance. Carbon fiber is a popular material in aerospace, automotive, and robotics end-use industries because of its load-bearing capability, lightweight, and high fatigue strength. All of these factors combine to increase demand for carbon fiber, boosting global fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market growth.

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market 2022-2026: Scope

The fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market report covers the following areas:

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape and Analysis

The global fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market depends on other end-user industries such as construction, aerospace, and automotive industries. Therefore, the slow growth or decline in the growth of these industries is expected to affect the growth of the vendors in the global fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market. The market is fragmented with the presence of many pure-play vendors and industry-focused vendors. The large and established vendors compete as the market is not conducive for smaller players and startups. Technological developments are anticipated to fuel the adoption of fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling during the forecast period, as the major focus of the existing players is to offer technologically advanced recycling methods.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the termite control market, including Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd, Bedford Reinforced Plastics Inc., Carbon Conversions, Carbon Fiber Recycle Industry Co. Ltd, Carbon Fiber Recycling Inc., Conenor Ltd, DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Eco Wolf Inc., Gen 2 Carbon Ltd., Global Fiberglass Solutions, Karborek RCF Srl, MCR Mixt Composites Recyclables, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Neocomp GmbH, PROCOTEX BELGIUM SA, ReFiber ApS, Strongwell Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Ucomposites AS, and Vartega Inc.

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) recycling market vendors

Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 54.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.4 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd, Bedford Reinforced Plastics Inc., Carbon Conversions, Carbon Fiber Recycle Industry Co. Ltd, Carbon Fiber Recycling Inc., Conenor Ltd, DowAksa Ileri Kompozit Malzemeler San. Ltd. Sti., Eco Wolf Inc., Gen 2 Carbon Ltd., Global Fiberglass Solutions, Karborek RCF Srl, MCR Mixt Composites Recyclables, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Neocomp GmbH, PROCOTEX BELGIUM SA, ReFiber ApS, Strongwell Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Ucomposites AS, and Vartega Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

