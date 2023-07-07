Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Global Market is Projected to Reach $49.3 Billion by 2030: Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Networks

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured) -

AT&T, Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

BT Group Plc

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom ( Hong Kong ) Limited

) Limited Deutsche Telekom AG

Etisalat

Fastweb SpA

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

MTN Group Limited

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT Group)

Saudi Telecom Company

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vocus Group Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 483 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication & the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market

Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Amid Shutdowns & Social Distancing, the Internet is What is Keeping the Human Civilization from Collapsing

Spike in Online Traffic During the Pandemic Period Highlights the Importance of Internet as Being Fundamental for Building Economic, Business & Social Resiliency in Times of Crisis: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for H1 2020

Videoconferencing Will Add Significantly to Internet Traffic Loads & Also the Urgency for Robust Internet Connectivity

Spiraling Internet Video Traffic Supported by WFH & Stellar Adoption of Videoconferencing Will Spur Demand for 100Mbps Internet Connections: Global Internet Video Traffic in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021

COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Mass Migration to WFH at Warp Speeds, Pushing Quality of Residential Internet Into the Spotlight

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019 and 2020

What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it Important for Modern Homes & Businesses

Primary Advantages of FTTH/B

The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge, Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight

High Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) during the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing: An Indication of the Indispensable Nature of "Fiber" in Everyday Life

Bandwidth Emerges as the Most Important Guest in Video Meetings: Global Opportunity for Web & Video Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030

Post Pandemic, Moving to the Cloud Will No Longer Be an Option But a Necessity, Expanding FTTX/H Networks

To Fully Leverage the Benefits of Cloud, Internet Connectivity is at the Customer's End of the Bargain

Pandemic Catalyzed Era of Cloud Computing Pushes Up the Business Case for FTTB Which is Currently the Unrivalled Technology for Superfast Internet Speeds: Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

Fiber Optics & Cloud Computing, A Perfect Pair

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure

How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing Opportunities for the Expansion of FTTH/B Internet: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH

Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

FTTH Presents Opportunity for Adoption of Gigabit-Speed Internet

With Public Spaces Closed, the Rise of Internet TV & OTT Viewing Emerges as a Lucrative Driver of Growth in the Residential Sector

At-Home Entertainment & Rise in Internet TV Viewing Sharpen the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential Internet Connections: Global Internet TV Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025

Pandemic-Led Shift Towards Remote Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet Connectivity

COVID-19 Outbreak: An Inflection Point for Online Education

Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education

Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) by Region/Country for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Pandemic Induced Surge in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Here's Why Speed is King in Gaming

As Sequestered People Around the World Take to Gaming, the Need for High Speed Internet Has Never Been More Acutely Felt Than Now: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

% Time Spent on Gaming among the Older Age Groups in the US: Aug 2020

The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation & Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of FTTB

In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic, Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector: Global Industrial Ethernet Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of Internet in Enterprise Networking

Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises & Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise Networking (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Robust Growth of eCommerce Sector Elevates the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Networks

Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Networking Requirements of IoT Networks

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylov0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets