Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Global Market is Projected to Reach $49.3 Billion by 2030: Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Networks

07 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured) -
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
- BT Group Plc
- China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
- China Telecom Corporation Limited
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Etisalat
- Fastweb SpA
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies
- MTN Group Limited
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT Group)
- Saudi Telecom Company
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vocus Group Limited
- Vodafone Group PLC
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
483
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2030
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$19.1 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|
$49.3 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
12.6 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Fiber Optics Communication, the Future of Data Communication & the Cornerstone for Growth in the FTTx Market
- Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Amid Shutdowns & Social Distancing, the Internet is What is Keeping the Human Civilization from Collapsing
- Spike in Online Traffic During the Pandemic Period Highlights the Importance of Internet as Being Fundamental for Building Economic, Business & Social Resiliency in Times of Crisis: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for H1 2020
- Videoconferencing Will Add Significantly to Internet Traffic Loads & Also the Urgency for Robust Internet Connectivity
- Spiraling Internet Video Traffic Supported by WFH & Stellar Adoption of Videoconferencing Will Spur Demand for 100Mbps Internet Connections: Global Internet Video Traffic in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021
- COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Mass Migration to WFH at Warp Speeds, Pushing Quality of Residential Internet Into the Spotlight
- WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce for 2019 and 2020
- What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it Important for Modern Homes & Businesses
- Primary Advantages of FTTH/B
- The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021
- Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for 2020
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- COVID-19 Pandemic Drives An Unprecedented Digital Surge, Bringing Fiber Communications Into the Spotlight
- High Velocity of Change in Digital Transformation: Global Digital Transformation Growth (In %) during the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Spectacular Rise of Web & Video Conferencing: An Indication of the Indispensable Nature of "Fiber" in Everyday Life
- Bandwidth Emerges as the Most Important Guest in Video Meetings: Global Opportunity for Web & Video Conferencing (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Global Digital Data Created (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Post Pandemic, Moving to the Cloud Will No Longer Be an Option But a Necessity, Expanding FTTX/H Networks
- To Fully Leverage the Benefits of Cloud, Internet Connectivity is at the Customer's End of the Bargain
- Pandemic Catalyzed Era of Cloud Computing Pushes Up the Business Case for FTTB Which is Currently the Unrivalled Technology for Superfast Internet Speeds: Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020
- Fiber Optics & Cloud Computing, A Perfect Pair
- Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand for Better Internet Infrastructure
- How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?
- Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing Opportunities for the Expansion of FTTH/B Internet: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
- A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH
- Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
- FTTH Presents Opportunity for Adoption of Gigabit-Speed Internet
- With Public Spaces Closed, the Rise of Internet TV & OTT Viewing Emerges as a Lucrative Driver of Growth in the Residential Sector
- At-Home Entertainment & Rise in Internet TV Viewing Sharpen the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential Internet Connections: Global Internet TV Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025
- Pandemic-Led Shift Towards Remote Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet Connectivity
- COVID-19 Outbreak: An Inflection Point for Online Education
- Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education
- Need for Robust Connectivity in the Coming Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) by Region/Country for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Pandemic Induced Surge in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience
- Here's Why Speed is King in Gaming
- As Sequestered People Around the World Take to Gaming, the Need for High Speed Internet Has Never Been More Acutely Felt Than Now: Average Increase in Time Spent on Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020
- % Time Spent on Gaming among the Older Age Groups in the US: Aug 2020
- The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation & Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of FTTB
- In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic, Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector: Global Industrial Ethernet Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of Internet in Enterprise Networking
- Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises & Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise Networking (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Robust Growth of eCommerce Sector Elevates the Role of Internet & Its Enabling Fiber Optic Technology
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Explosive Growth Opportunities for Fiber Optic Networks
- Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Networking Requirements of IoT Networks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylov0d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article