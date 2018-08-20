Fiber to the x Market Worth $14.31 Billion by 2023

PUNE, India, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the research report on "Fiber to the x Market by Architecture (FTTh/p/b, FTTa, FTTn/c/k), Distribution Network (AON, PON), Product (OLT, ONT/ONU, Optical Splitter), Vertical (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall market is estimated to grow from USD 9.70 billion in 2018 to USD 14.31 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.10% from 2018 to 2023. Increasing demand for higher bandwidth, the growing use of optical fiber in mobile backhaul for communication, and rising demand for triple- and quad-play services are the key factors driving the FTTx market growth.

Fiber-to-the-home architecture expected to account for largest market size in 2018

Fiber-to-the-home architecture is expected to hold the largest size of the FTTx market in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing number of subscribers globally. Applications such as internet TV, video on demand, video calling, and video conferencing are driving the need for higher bandwidth, and to cater to this need, the existing copper networks are being replaced with fiber networks under various FTTx architectures, such as FTTh, FTTp, FTTb, and FTTo.

FTTx market for residential vertical to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

FTTh is the fastest-growing architecture, which provides higher bandwidth to end users, resulting in more robust video, internet, and voice services. As of June 2016, the number of FTTh/b subscribers was ~274 million, with APAC accounting for ~77%, followed by Europe with 15%, North America with 5%, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with 2% and 1%, respectively. Such increasing penetration of FTTh/b worldwide is accelerating its growth in the residential vertical.

APAC to dominate FTTx market during forecast period

The FTTx market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for broadband, especially in highly populated countries such as India and China, which account for about one-third of the world's population. Moreover, the Asian government is pushing for more investments in fiber broadband, resulting in the increasing penetration of FTTx network in APAC.

Major players operating in the FTTx market include Allied Telesis (Japan), CommScope (US), AFL (US), OFS (Japan), Huawei (China), Shanghai Sun Telecommunication (China), ZTT (China), Fiber Optic Telecom (China), ZTE (China), Alfocom Technology (China), Verizon (US), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (India), AT&T (US), China Telecom Corporation Limited (China), Vodafone Group PLC (England), MTN Group (South Africa), Telkom (South Africa), Altice (Netherlands), and America Movil (North America).

