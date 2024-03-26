Fibercos and Towercos Market Dynamics and Opportunities in AME, with Case Studies of Bayobab (MTN GlobalConnect), CSquared Towerco, Ooredoo, Zain, and TASC Towers

DUBLIN, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fibercos and Towercos: Market Dynamics and Opportunities in AME" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an executive-level overview of fiberco and towerco state of play, developments, and strategies, including in the context of 4G/5G and fiber networks deployments. This report highlights the main drivers for towercos and fibercos emergence and growth in Africa & the Middle East (AME), gives an overview of the key models for towercos and fibercos in the region, deep dives into the latest developments and regional trends in the towerco/fiberco space, and provides an overview and set of recommendations on the positioning and future growth strategies that the different types of towercos/fibercos (e.g., pure-play and telco-led) can adopt.

The report consists of the following sections:

Fibercos & Towercos Key Models, Drivers, and Market Trends in AME: this section provides a brief description of the different models of fibercos and towercos in Europe , the primary drivers for the creation of such companies, and the fiberco and towerco regional trends.

this section provides a brief description of the different models of fibercos and towercos in , the primary drivers for the creation of such companies, and the fiberco and towerco regional trends. Fibercos & Towercos Latest Developments in AME: this section provides an overview of the latest developments in the fiberco and towerco market in AME including telcos selling/offloading their assets, M&As, joint ventures, IPOs, and new entrants.

this section provides an overview of the latest developments in the fiberco and towerco market in AME including telcos selling/offloading their assets, M&As, joint ventures, IPOs, and new entrants. Case Studies: this section examines three fiberco and towerco development case studies providing context and background to their creation, how they scaled up, and the evolution of their growth strategy, as well as key takeaways to consider for other telcos, fibercos, and towercos.

this section examines three fiberco and towerco development case studies providing context and background to their creation, how they scaled up, and the evolution of their growth strategy, as well as key takeaways to consider for other telcos, fibercos, and towercos. Key Takeaways and Recommendations: this section provides a summary of key takeaways and recommendations for fibercos, towercos, telcos, and ISPs and a summary of expected market opportunities and growth directions.

The report analyzes the key themes and market direction around fibercos and towercos in AME. It also provides fibercos, towercos, telcos, and ICT vendors with guidance on the best practices related to the fiberco and towerco market. It gives telcos insights and best practices into the key drivers and considerations to have when entering the market - e.g., when spinning off their assets into a separate company - or thinking about fully selling their assets to existing fibercos/towercos.

The report reviews the strategy regarding the creation of fibercos and towercos to monetize assets, cut capex, and help fund the rollout of 4G/5G and fiber networks. It also provides some details on several fiberco and towerco key players, their evolution, and their growth strategies. The case studies section provides context and background to several fibercos and towercos creation and the evolution of their growth strategy, as well as key takeaways to consider for other telcos/fibercos/towercos. The report concludes with key takeaways and recommendations for players in the fiberco and towerco market or considering a future market entry.

Key Highlights

3G/4G/5G traffic demands and an increased number of connected devices are leading telcos to ramp up their infrastructure investments.

Telcos have been moving to satisfy the increasing demands for reliable high-speed broadband with expanded fiber investments.

In light of these investments and regulatory coverage imperatives in 4G/5G and FTTH/B, telcos are turning to fibercos and towercos to spur their network expansions and asset monetization.

Fiber and tower assets are increasingly valuable sources of telco funding for reinvestment. Telcos have a diverse set of options when it comes to monetizing their fiber and tower assets.

Pure-play fibercos and towercos have also been contributing to the dynamic infrastructure market.

Fibercos and towercos are likely to become increasingly prevalent as time goes on with further opportunities in mobile edge computing, small cells, and data centers.

Report Scope

The report offers a comprehensive and detailed understanding of the models and drivers of fibercos and towercos in AME.

The report describes the strategies and investments that fibercos, towercos, and telcos are taking to remain competitive in an increasingly densifying market - especially in relation to 4G/5G and FTTH/B rollouts.

The report provides an overview of current strategies pursued by fibercos, towercos, and telcos, as well as future growth opportunities.

The report will help telcos, fibercos, towercos, regulators, governments, institutional investors and telecom executives craft adapted strategies and policies to seize the opportunities offered by the fiberco/towerco space - including assets monetisation, spurring broadband coverage targets, funding next technology generation deployments, and positioning for growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Fibercos and Towercos - Key Models, Drivers, and Market Trends in Africa & the Middle East

& the Section 2: Fibercos and Towercos - Latest Developments in Africa & the Middle East

& the Section 3: Case Studies

Fiberco Case Study - Bayobab (MTN GlobalConnect)

Fiberco Case Study - CSquared

Towerco Case Study - Ooredoo, Zain, and TASC Towers

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Africa50

Airtel Kenya

American Tower

Bayobab

Convergence Partners Digital Infrastructure Fund (CPDIF)

CSquared

Dark Fiber Africa

Ericcson

Eskom

Fast Congo

Group Vivendi Africa

Hotspot Network

Huawei

IHS Nigeria

IHS Towers

International Development Association

International Financial Corporation

Maziv

MTN Nigeria

Ooredoo

Ooredoo Qatar

Ooredoo Oman

Parallel Wireless

Paratus Group

Smart Africa Alliance

STC

TASC Towers

Vodacom

Vodafone Ghana

Vumatel

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1scj0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets