FiberFirst and GOCare Collaborate to Revolutionize Digital Customer Engagement

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a SaaS provider of digital experience software, is thrilled to announce that FiberFirst has gone live with their GOCare Messenger tool-set. This collaboration is revolutionizing digital customer engagement for FiberFirst subscribers, inclusive of real-time updates regarding account status, billing information, and upcoming appointments.

GOCare Messenger is a cloud-based, fully integrated, two-way digital communications solution without burdensome mobile apps. This launch demonstrates FiberFirst's commitment to flexibility in customer communications, providing options beyond traditional phone calls. GOCare facilitates interactive communication with subscribers via their mobile devices, delivering important account updates in advance of customer inquiries. These messages are automated via GOCare's integration with FiberFirst's B/OSS provider, CHR Solutions. This real-time status feature promotes transparency and has operational benefits for FiberFirst while increasing customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to partner with GOCare and leverage their GOCare Messenger tool-set to elevate our service offerings," stated Bryan Davis, Executive Vice President of Sales and Services at FiberFirst. "We selected GOCare based on their industry experience and focus on the broadband industry. At FiberFirst, we are committed to continuous improvement and proactive customer service. Integrating GOCare's solution will ensure we provide our customers with timely information and peace of mind."

"FiberFirst's commitment to delivering a superior customer experience is a defining part of their go-to-market differentiation," stated Rick Perkins, CTO of GOCare. "GOCare has been instrumental in the digital transformation of clients for several years now. Today's consumers overwhelmingly favor digital communications like SMS over phone calls. GOCare delivers the technology and strategy to ensure our clients' subscribers have access to the channel of their choice."

"CHR is excited to partner with GOCare and FiberFirst to deploy an enhanced customer experience," said Jason Malmquist, Executive Vice President of Software at CHR Solutions. "Our commitment to an open architecture B/OSS platform enables customers like FiberFirst to easily integrate specialized capabilities from technology partners like GOCare."

About GOCare

GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "For Operators, By Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, and many others. For more info visit us at www.gocarecx.com

About FiberFirst

FiberFirst, a leading fiber internet service provider, is driving the digital revolution with hyper-local connectivity solutions. Headquartered in Texas, it has rapidly expanded its 100% fiber optic networks to multiple states, bringing next-generation multi-gigabit internet connections. Beyond delivering unparalleled speed and reliability to homes and businesses, they are committed to actively supporting the communities they serve. FiberFirst's locally based support teams prioritize community engagement by actively participating in local events, partnering with community organizations, and fostering meaningful relationships with residents and businesses alike. For more information about its transformative services and community initiatives, visit www.FiberFirst.com, or contact Erin Skattum, FiberFirst's Director of Marketing Communications, at [email protected] .

About CHR Solutions

CHR provides products and services designed to enhance broadband capabilities. Our expertise lies in delivering business solutions through our business & billing software, engineering services, and managed IT services. Our strategy is focused on helping clients enhance operations and increase revenue. For additional information, visit us at www.chrsolutions.com

