Fiberglass Building Products Inc. Partners With Coastal Forest Products to Distribute FiberGutter®

HALIFAX, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiberglass Building Products, the leading manufacturer of fiberglass gutter, announces a distribution partnership with Coastal Forest Products. Coastal Forest Products will offer the full line of FiberGutter® branded products to its extensive dealer network throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Fiberglass Building Products Inc.

"We at Coastal Forest Products are excited to partner with Fibergutter, 'the most durable rain gutter.' Our experienced sales team, combined with our logistics platform, will only help to expand an already growing list of supporting dealers," said Harry Lund, Vice President at Coastal Forest Products.

According to Edward Mayo, President, Fiberglass Building Products, "Coastal is a recognized supply partner in the New England and Mid-Atlantic territory. We are thrilled to collaborate with Coastal to accelerate the growth of our premium products in the exterior building products market."

With the industry's largest manufacturing capabilities and profile selections of fiberglass gutter, Fiberglass Building Products is dedicated to manufacturing sustainable, low-maintenance exterior solutions.

Coastal Forest Products is a major wholesale distributor of specialty building products. We supply an extensive dealer network of retail lumberyards throughout New England, Eastern NY state, Long Island, and Northern NJ. With over three decades of building products experience, Coastal brings a unique understanding of the issues our dealers face and how best to resolve them so they can do what they do best… "run their business."

Coastal offers a broad product selection, covered storage for the majority of their inventory, quality pre-finishing services on a wide range of products, professional delivery with their own fleet, in-house engineering assistance, and educational solutions and professional resources tailored to each of our dealer's unique business needs.

FiberGutter®, a division of Fiberglass Building Products Inc., is an industry leader in the development of premium, low-maintenance exterior building products. Available to a nationwide audience, our product lines span FiberGutter® and custom manufactured fiberglass exterior products.

