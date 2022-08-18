Fiberglass Electrical Enclosure Market Is Likely to Grow at A CAGR of 6.2% From 2022 To 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

Rising Mining Activities Worldwide to Offer Fiberglass Electrical Enclosures US$ 535.1 Mn Market Opportunity by 2032. The China fiberglass electrical enclosure market is expected to grow at 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

NEWARK Del., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global fiberglass electrical enclosure market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach a valuation of over US$ 535.1 Mn by 2032.

Fiberglass electrical enclosures have high chemical and corrosion resistance properties. They are mainly preferred over metallic electrical enclosures. Impact of corrosive compounds resulting from water, salts, acids, and bases is often minimized by using fiberglass enclosures.

Fiberglass electrical enclosures are easier and safer to maintain because of their inherent properties. They have no dangerous edges and thus can be easily handled and installed on electrical appliances. Thus, to prevent electrical components from chemical spills and corrosion, demand for fiberglass electrical enclosures is increasing.

Surging energy consumption attributed to factors such as growing population, rapid urbanization, and increasing industrial output & mining activities would drive the global market. Each of these factors will require dependable power management facilities in order to build the infrastructure, which will ultimately raise the demand for fiberglass electrical enclosures.

Key Takeaways: Fiberglass Electrical Enclosure Market

By product type, junction enclosures are projected to hold the highest market share of 45% in terms of volume in 2022.

in terms of volume in 2022. By design, the standard type segment is expected to grow at a CAGR at 5.9% in the evaluation period.

in the evaluation period. By end use, the industrial segment is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 152.5 Mn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By configuration, demand for wall mount enclosures is projected to increase at 5.8% CAGR in terms of value during the period of 2022 to 2032.

CAGR in terms of value during the period of 2022 to 2032. By 2032, East Asia is expected to generate the largest share in the global market, accounting for around 31.2%.

"Rising demand for durable and safe electrical enclosures is anticipated to boost sales of fiberglass electrical enclosures. Manufacturers are strengthening their positions through mergers and acquisitions in domestic markets. They are also investing in R&D activities to expand their presence across various regions," says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Fiberglass Electrical Enclosure Market

Some of the key players in the global fiberglass electrical enclosure market are Schneider Electric SE, Legrand S.A., Eaton Corp., Hubbell Incorporated, Siemens AG, ABB Limited, Adalet Inc., Emerson Electric, General Electric Company, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, ROSE Systemtechnik GmbH, Hammond Manufacturing Ltd., Elettrocanali S.p.A., OBO Bettermann Holding GmbH & Co. KG,Spelsberg, Gustav Hensel GmbH & Co. KG, Conextube, NITTO KOGYO CORPORATION, Hager Bocchiotti Spa, and Palazzoli S.p.A. among others.

Key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their regional presence and are engaging in marking their direct presence in local markets by extending their dealer networks. They are also collaborating with local distributors to supply their products globally.

Get More Valuable Insights on Fiberglass Electrical Enclosure Market:

The research report analyses the market demand trend for Fiberglass electrical enclosure. The global market is based on macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Future Market Insights' research scope, the Fiberglass electrical enclosures market report is studied and analysed in the following segments such as product type, design, end use, configuration, and region. The fiberglass electrical enclosure market report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.

Fiberglass Electrical Enclosure Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Junction Enclosures

Disconnect Enclosures

Operator Interface Enclosures

Environmental & Climate Control Enclosures

Push Button Enclosures

By Design:

Standard Type

Custom Type

By End Use:

Industrial

Residential & Commercial

By Configuration:

Wall Mount Enclosures

Floor Mount Enclosures

Freestanding Enclosures

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

and Pacific Middle East & Africa

About the Industrial Automation Division at FMI:

The industrial automation division of FMI offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analysing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing and identifying new revenue prospects.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Electrical Enclosure Market: The Global Electrical Enclosure Market are anticipated to exceed US$ 62.22 Bn by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

India Electrical Testing Services Market: The Electrical testing services market is anticipated to ascend at a sound CAGR of 4.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period of 2016 to 2026 chiefly influenced by the growth of the end users.

Electric Motor Market: The Electric Motor Market to exhibit year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.2% in 2021 to total 1.2 billion units. As per the report, demand in the DC motors segment will grow by 2.2% to 339 million units in 2021, while the AC Motors segment was up 5.1% to 837 million units.

Electrical Generators Market: Electrical generator is an electromechanical equipment that aids in generating electrical energy from mechanical energy.

Electrical Testing Services Market: The global electrical testing services market witnessed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 6.3% in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2031, reaching US$ 13.4 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

Fiber Laser Market: The fiber laser market will register positive growth with the overall valuation forecast to surpass US$ 3.1 Bn in 2021. The market's worth will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% between 2021 and 2031.

Electrical Digital Twin Market: The global Electrical Digital Twin Market growth is predicted to rise at a robust CAGR of 12%, from US$ 900 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3.13 Bn by 2032.

Automatic Ducting Machine Market: The global automatic ducting machine market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 1,554.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 2,322.9 Million by registering a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Electrical Sub Panels Market: An electrical Sub Panel Market comes in handy in strung out or large areas which require extra electrical panel which accepts main power and distributes to electrical current.

Aerospace Fiber Optics Market: Global aerospace fiber optics demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3,998.2 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to be valued at US$ 7,338.2 Million from 2022 to 2032.

SOURCE Future Market Insights