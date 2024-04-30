Fiberglass Market size to record USD 4.74 billion growth from 2023-2027, Rising preference for lightweight materials is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fiberglass market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.74 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.59% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiberglass Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Rising preference for lightweight materials:

The construction, car, and wind energy businesses are growing, needing materials that are both light and strong. These materials are important for companies to get more customers. They're used a lot in making cars and wind turbines. This helps cut down on pollution and makes vehicles use less fuel.



Fiberglass is one of these materials. It's light and strong, making it good for replacing steel and aluminum in cars. It's about 60% lighter than steel. Making fiberglass in big amounts can make it cheaper and look better. If a vehicle is 10% lighter, it can save 6%-8% on fuel.



Using lighter materials can also help save money on repairs and lower CO2 emissions. Fiberglass is becoming more popular because of its lightness. People wanting lighter things will make the demand for fiberglass go up, making the market grow more in the future.

For more detailed insights on the market trends with forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021)- Buy This Report Now

Major Challenges:

Availability of substitutes for fiberglass

Substitutes like carbon fiber, basalt fiber, and natural fiber are giving a hard time to the fiberglass market worldwide. These alternatives are used in various areas like building, cars, wind turbines, and more.



Carbon fiber, for example, is super light and strong, so it's used in lots of things. It's mixed with other stuff to make strong materials for buildings, cars, and even electronics. Basalt fiber is made from volcanic rocks and is great for resisting high temperatures and chemicals.



It's taking the place of other materials in construction and cars because it doesn't corrode easily. Natural fibers are also getting popular because they're light, strong, and less likely to get damaged. All these options are causing trouble for the fiberglass market, which means it might not grow as much in the future.

To know more about the market opportunities impacted by market dynamics, click here to- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Fiberglass Market encompasses a wide range of applications, including boats, automobiles, electronic goods, storage tanks, pipes, wind power, and various panel assemblies. Fiberglass, a key component in this market, is derived from glass fibers and reinforced fabric. The manufacturing process involves the use of silica sand, soda ash, limeston, and liquid resin as binding agents.

Fiberglass offers superior structural integrity, making it an ideal choice for corrosive media applications. Chopped strand glass and fiberization techniques are used to produce various forms of fiberglass, such as glass wool and mat. Polyester and epoxy are commonly used resins in fiberglass production. Applications in boats and automobiles benefit from fiberglass's lightweight and durable properties.

In wind power, fiberglass is used to manufacture blades and turbine components. In industrial applications, fiberglass tanks and panels provide resistance to harsh environments and chemicals. Overall, the Fiberglass Market continues to grow due to its versatility and ability to meet the demands of various industries. Silicabased materials, such as fiberglass, offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for a multitude of applications.

Market Overview

The Fiberglass market encompasses a wide range of applications and industries. This material, composed of reinforced plastic, is known for its strength, durability, and resistance to corrosion. Fiberglass is extensively used in various sectors, including automotive, construction, marine, and wind energy.

Its versatility is evident in its use as a composite material in pipes, tanks, boats, and even in aircraft components. The global fiberglass market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials, growing infrastructure development, and the rise of renewable energy sources.

Companies focus on innovation and research to develop new applications and improve existing ones, ensuring the continued growth of this market.

To understand more about this market report- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Application

Composites



Insulation

End-user

Construction



Automotive



Aerospace



Wind Energy



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio