Fiberglass Market to increase by USD 4.74 billion from 2022 to 2027 | 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., ATKINS and PEARCE Inc. among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiberglass market size is expected to grow by USD 4.74 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. An increase in residential and commercial construction is notably driving the fiberglass market. However, factors such as the Availability of substitutes for fiberglass may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Composites and Insulation), End-user (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Wind Energy, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the fiberglass market including 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., ATKINS and PEARCE Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Glassfibre and Allied Industries, Ideal Fibre Glass Industry, Knauf Insulation, Mecolam Engineering Pvt. Ltd. , Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastic Corp., Newlook Fibre Industries, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Phelps Industrial Products LLC, Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., and Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

ATKINS and PEARCE Inc - The company offers fiberglass such as Suflex Acryflex F fiberglass sleeving which is a class F electrical insulation, manufactured by impregnating and coating a finely braided fiberglass sleeving with a dielectric film of acrylic resin.

Fiberglass Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The composites segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Heterogeneous composites are crafted by assembling two or more components that include fillers or reinforcing fibers within a compactable matrix. The matrix material can originate from various sources, including polymers, metals, or ceramics. In these composites, the reinforcing fibers shoulder the majority of the structural load, contributing essential properties such as shape retention, surface appearance, environmental resilience, and overall durability. This, in turn, results in increased macroscopic stiffness and strength. Composite materials offer a unique advantage by combining the most desirable characteristics of their individual components while mitigating their less desirable traits. In the automotive sector, reinforced plastics (FRP) composites are increasingly adopted to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the FRP composite segment, thereby fostering overall market growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The robust growth of the global fiberglass market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is notably driven by the widespread adoption of fiberglass in various key industries, including construction, automotive, electronics, and electrical sectors. Moreover, factors such as an increase in per capita income have led to a surge in construction activities, further bolstering the demand for fiberglass in the region. Among the standout contributors to the growth of the global fiberglass market in APAC are countries like China , India , and Japan . For instance, in China , rapid industrialization has spurred infrastructural developments, creating a significant demand for fiberglass in the region. These collective factors are poised to drive substantial market growth in the APAC region throughout the forecast period.

Fiberglass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.73 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3B the fiberglass Co., AGY Holding Corp., ATKINS and PEARCE Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Jushi Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Glassfibre and Allied Industries, Ideal Fibre Glass Industry, Knauf Insulation, Mecolam Engineering Pvt. Ltd. , Montex Glass Fibre Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastic Corp., Newlook Fibre Industries, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, Phelps Industrial Products LLC, Sinoma Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., and Yuntianhua Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

