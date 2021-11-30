Fiberglass Market to Reach USD 10740 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Fiberglass Market is Segmented by Type (Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers, Yarn Glass Fibers), by Application (Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

In 2020, the global Fiberglass market size was USD 8191.2 Million and it is expected to reach USD 10740 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the fiberglass market:

Increasing applications in manufacturing, residential, and commercial structures are likely to propel the construction sector during the forecast period. The building industry's expansion has been fueled by rising customer per capita income along with qualities such as simplicity of installation and aesthetics. The growth of the building industry is a major driver of the fiberglass market.

The significant use of fiberglass in the construction and infrastructure industries, as well as the rising usage of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry, are two major factors driving the expansion of the fiberglass market.

Fiberglass' non-conductive nature makes it an excellent insulator and helps to simplify the earthing process during installation. As a result, the fiberglass industry is likely to grow in the next few years as the demand for electric insulation grows.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-32M424/Global_Fiberglass_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FIBERGLASS MARKET

Fiberglass is utilized in the construction sector in mesh fabrics that prevent fractures in interior walls, floor and wall coverings, self-adhesive drywall adhesives, waterproofing frit, and other products. In recent years, there has been a major increase in modern architecture, leading to the development of modern materials that complement the art while maintaining the stability and strength of the structures constructed. Fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) materials are included in the prescriptive section of the International Building Code (IBC). As a result, FRP can be used as a construction and architectural material above the fourth level, in addition to interior and particular external uses. The fiberglass market is expected to be driven by this.

The increasing number of wind energy installations is expected to drive the growth of the fiberglass market. The worldwide capacity for fossil fuels is dwindling. As a result, increasing the usage of renewable energy sources is critical. One of the most important renewable energy sources is wind energy. The fiberglass market is being driven by the growing need for wind energy. In wind turbines, fiberglass composites are utilized to strengthen the blades and give high fatigue and corrosion resistance.

Fiberglass composites are being used more frequently in the automotive industry, which in turn is expected to drive the fiberglass market growth. Fiberglass offers a greater strength-to-weight ratio, which is a key consideration in the vehicle industry. Vehicles constructed with lightweight, high-strength components provide better mileage and fuel efficiency. To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the automotive industry has been subjected to stringent regulations. As a result, the industry has been urged to introduce fuel-efficient lightweight automobiles in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In the automotive industry, fiberglass composite is widely employed as an alternative for aluminum and steel in the production of lightweight vehicles.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of Figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-32M424/global-fiberglass

FIBERGLASS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the construction industry is expected to be the most lucrative. Glass fiber is mostly employed as a composite in the construction industry. It is widely utilized in construction materials because of its qualities, which include fire resistance, anti-corrosion, lightweight, and outstanding strength. In the construction business, it's typically utilized for non-structural components including pipelines, facade panels, and channels. As a result, the product's use in the construction industry is increasing, driving market demand over the projection period.

With a market share of almost 55 percent, Asia-Pacific is the most important region. North America is a latecomer, accounting for roughly 20% of the market.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-32M424/Global_Fiberglass_Market

FIBERGLASS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA.

Key Companies

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom.

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-32M424/Global_Fiberglass_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-32M424&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- In 2020, the global E Glass Fiber Yarn market size was USD 6524 Million and it is expected to reach USD 9160.9 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Fiberglass Swimming Pools market size was USD 1635.4 Million and it is expected to reach USD 2388 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

- China R-Glass Fiber Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

- China A-Fiberglass Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

- Global and Japan Self-adhesive Fiberglass Mesh Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and China Fiberglass Building Products Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global and China Technical Textiles & Fiberglass Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

- Global Fiberglass Recycling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Click here to see related reports on Fiberglass Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports