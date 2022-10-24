Fiberglass Mold Market Size to Grow by USD 203.86 Mn, APAC to Contribute 49% of Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fiberglass mold market size is estimated to grow by USD 203.86 million from 2021 to 2026. However. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market has been segmented by resin type (epoxy, vinyl ester, polyester, and others), end-user (wind energy, marine, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fiberglass Mold Market 2022-2026

Fiberglass Mold Market: Segmentation Analysis

By resin type, the epoxy segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Epoxy resin is widely used in various industries owing to its advantages such as improved thermal properties, high strength, and durability. The demand for epoxy resin is increasing in end-user industries such as energy, automotive, and transportation. These factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

By geography, APAC will lead the fiberglass mold market during the forecast period, accounting for 49% of the market's growth. This growth is attributed to factors such as the booming wind energy and automotive and transportation industries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the fiberglass mold market in APAC.

Fiberglass Mold Market: Driver and Trend

The increasing demand for wind energy is driving the fiberglass mold market growth. Many countries are focusing on reducing their dependency on fossil fuels. They are using wind power generation technology by building many offshore and onshore wind farms. Glass fibers are lightweight and resistant to chemicals and corrosion. Hence, they are used for manufacturing wind turbines. They offer high performance and are suited for flexible blade design. Such innovations, along with the high use of fiberglass, will increase the demand for fiberglass mold during the forecast period.

The rise in demand for green buildings is a major trend shaping the market. Green building is used for designing sustainable building structures by employing ecological and resource-efficient processes. Green building materials use less water and are easier to maintain. They improve sustainability and efficiency, as they generate fewer carbon emissions. Some of the major types of green building materials include those for structural, exterior, and interior applications. They are increasingly being used in multiple sectors, including in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings. Thus, the introduction of environment-friendly products will support the green building materials market growth.

Fiberglass Mold Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 203.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled All Plastics and Fiberglass Inc, China Jushi Co. Ltd., CMDT Manufacturing, Custom Fibreglassing, Dencam Composite, Gurit Holding AG, Holland Fiberglass & Restoration LLC, Indutch Composites Technology Pvt. Ltd., Janicki Industries Inc., Johns Manville, Molded Fiber Glass Co., Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., Norco Composites & GRP, Owens Corning, PFG FIBER GLASS CORP, REV GROUP INC., Saint-Gobain, Schutz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Taishan Fiberglass Inc., and TPI Composites Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Resin Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Resin Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Resin Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Resin Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Resin Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Resin Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Resin Type

5.3 Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Epoxy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Epoxy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Vinyl Ester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Vinyl Ester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Vinyl Ester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Vinyl Ester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Vinyl Ester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Resin Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Resin Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Wind energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Wind energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Marine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Automotive and transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 71: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 72: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 74: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 CMDT Manufacturing

Exhibit 123: CMDT Manufacturing - Overview



Exhibit 124: CMDT Manufacturing - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: CMDT Manufacturing - Key offerings

11.4 Dencam Composite

Exhibit 126: Dencam Composite - Overview



Exhibit 127: Dencam Composite - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Dencam Composite - Key offerings

11.5 Gurit Holding AG

Exhibit 129: Gurit Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Gurit Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Gurit Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Gurit Holding AG - Segment focus

11.6 Holland Fiberglass and Restoration LLC

Exhibit 133: Holland Fiberglass and Restoration LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Holland Fiberglass and Restoration LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Holland Fiberglass and Restoration LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Indutch Composites Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Indutch Composites Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Indutch Composites Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Indutch Composites Technology Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Janicki Industries Inc.

Exhibit 139: Janicki Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Janicki Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Janicki Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Janicki Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Molded Fiber Glass Co.

Exhibit 143: Molded Fiber Glass Co. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Molded Fiber Glass Co. - Key offerings

11.10 Norco Composites and GRP

Exhibit 145: Norco Composites and GRP - Overview



Exhibit 146: Norco Composites and GRP - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Norco Composites and GRP - Key offerings

11.11 Schutz GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 148: Schutz GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 149: Schutz GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Schutz GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

11.12 TPI Composites Inc.

Exhibit 151: TPI Composites Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: TPI Composites Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: TPI Composites Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: TPI Composites Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

